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Home > Regionals News > 85-Year-Old Padma Shri Awardee TK Lahiri Allegedly Slapped and Abused by BHU Associate Professor: What Triggered the Altercation?

85-Year-Old Padma Shri Awardee TK Lahiri Allegedly Slapped and Abused by BHU Associate Professor: What Triggered the Altercation?

The incident reportedly left the veteran doctor with facial injuries, including redness around one eye, prompting his family to approach senior BHU authorities.

Lahiri, 85, was allegedly slapped and abused by an associate professor inside the ICU of BHU Hospital in Varanasi. (Source:X)
Lahiri, 85, was allegedly slapped and abused by an associate professor inside the ICU of BHU Hospital in Varanasi. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 10:42 IST

Padma Shri awardee and veteran cardiothoracic surgeon Dr TK Lahiri was allegedly assaulted and abused by an associate professor inside the ICU of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Hospital in Varanasi, according to reports. The incident reportedly left the 85-year-old doctor with injuries, including an injury to one of his eyes.

Associate Professor Accused Of Assault

The accused has been identified as Dr Arvind Pandey, an associate professor in the Cardiothoracic Department at BHU. Reports allege that Pandey slapped and assaulted Dr Lahiri inside the ICU. Photographs and videos showing injuries to Dr Lahiri’s face and redness in one of his eyes were shared online and subsequently went viral, drawing attention to the alleged incident.

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Family Approaches BHU Authorities

After the incident came to light, Dr Lahiri’s family reportedly lodged a complaint through email with the BHU Vice Chancellor, the Director of IMS-BHU and the Medical Superintendent. The BHU administration took cognisance of the matter and formed a medical board to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and Dr Lahiri’s condition. The IMS Director and Medical Superintendent also visited the ICU to inquire about the veteran professor’s health.

Dr TK Lahiri’s Long Association With BHU

Dr Lahiri has had a long-standing association with BHU. Born on January 3, 1941, in Kolkata, he retired from IMS-BHU in 2003. However, even after retirement, he continued treating patients and was known for walking from his home to the OPD at the Superspeciality Block.

Padma Shri Award For Service

Recognising his dedication to patients and medical service, Dr Lahiri was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006. He is also known for his simple lifestyle and commitment to public service. Reports say he donates a significant portion of his pension to institutions and does not accept financial assistance from others. The circumstances surrounding the alleged assault are being examined by the BHU administration.
Also Read: Ketan Agarwal Murder: Third Arrest As Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Ritesh Hange Held For Role In Murder Conspiracy

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85-Year-Old Padma Shri Awardee TK Lahiri Allegedly Slapped and Abused by BHU Associate Professor: What Triggered the Altercation?
Tags: Arvind PandeyBanaras Hindu UniversityBHU doctor assaultBHU HospitalBHU ICU assaultBHU newsDr Arvind Pandeyhome-hero-pos-7Padma Shri doctor slappedPadma Shri Dr TK LahiriTK LahiriTK Lahiri assaultVaranasi news

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85-Year-Old Padma Shri Awardee TK Lahiri Allegedly Slapped and Abused by BHU Associate Professor: What Triggered the Altercation?

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85-Year-Old Padma Shri Awardee TK Lahiri Allegedly Slapped and Abused by BHU Associate Professor: What Triggered the Altercation?

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85-Year-Old Padma Shri Awardee TK Lahiri Allegedly Slapped and Abused by BHU Associate Professor: What Triggered the Altercation?
85-Year-Old Padma Shri Awardee TK Lahiri Allegedly Slapped and Abused by BHU Associate Professor: What Triggered the Altercation?
85-Year-Old Padma Shri Awardee TK Lahiri Allegedly Slapped and Abused by BHU Associate Professor: What Triggered the Altercation?
85-Year-Old Padma Shri Awardee TK Lahiri Allegedly Slapped and Abused by BHU Associate Professor: What Triggered the Altercation?

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