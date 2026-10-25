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Home > Regionals News > 85-Year-Old Woman Killed by Assailants Who Struck Her Head With Heavy Object; Body Lies In Pool of Blood at Home, What Led To Fatal Attack In Mathura?

85-Year-Old Woman Killed by Assailants Who Struck Her Head With Heavy Object; Body Lies In Pool of Blood at Home, What Led To Fatal Attack In Mathura?

Police suspect a possible robbery motive, and a forensic team has been called to examine the scene. What led to the fatal attack remains under investigation.

85-year-old woman, Suman Chaturvedi, was allegedly killed by unknown assailants who struck her head with a heavy object
85-year-old woman, Suman Chaturvedi, was allegedly killed by unknown assailants who struck her head with a heavy object

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 19:52 IST

An 85-year-old woman was found dead inside her house in a shocking incident in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The blood-soaked body of Suman Chaturvedi was discovered lying on the stairs of her home on Sunday morning. Police suspect that she may have been murdered during a robbery attempt. An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Woman Found Dead on Stairs

According to reports, unidentified assailants allegedly entered Suman Chaturvedi’s house and struck her on the head with a heavy object, resulting in her death. Her body was later found lying on the stairs inside the house. Chaturvedi reportedly lived alone. The circumstances in which the attackers entered the house and what happened before her death remain under investigation. Police suspect that the crime may have been committed with the intention of robbery. However, the motive has not yet been officially established, and further investigation is expected to clarify the sequence of events.

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Woman Arrives With Milk, Discovers Body

The incident came to light on Sunday morning when a woman arrived at the house to deliver milk. Upon entering the premises, she reportedly saw Chaturvedi’s blood-soaked body lying on the stairs. Terrified by the sight, the woman screamed for help. Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the house, and a crowd soon gathered at the scene. The police were subsequently informed about the incident. The discovery sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, as the elderly woman was reportedly living alone.

Police Launch Investigation

Police personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. They inspected the scene and initiated the necessary legal proceedings. Given the seriousness of the case, a forensic team was also called to examine the scene and collect possible evidence that could help investigators determine what happened. The body was taken into police custody as part of the investigation. Officials are expected to examine the available evidence and investigate the suspected robbery angle. Further details about the incident, including the identity of the suspected assailants and the exact motive behind the killing, are awaited as the investigation progresses.
Also Read: Watch Video: Man Rams Bolero Into Sister-in-Law Over Land Dispute In Karnataka; Daughter Pleads For Help As Injured Mother Cries In Pain

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85-Year-Old Woman Killed by Assailants Who Struck Her Head With Heavy Object; Body Lies In Pool of Blood at Home, What Led To Fatal Attack In Mathura?
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85-Year-Old Woman Killed by Assailants Who Struck Her Head With Heavy Object; Body Lies In Pool of Blood at Home, What Led To Fatal Attack In Mathura?

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85-Year-Old Woman Killed by Assailants Who Struck Her Head With Heavy Object; Body Lies In Pool of Blood at Home, What Led To Fatal Attack In Mathura?
85-Year-Old Woman Killed by Assailants Who Struck Her Head With Heavy Object; Body Lies In Pool of Blood at Home, What Led To Fatal Attack In Mathura?
85-Year-Old Woman Killed by Assailants Who Struck Her Head With Heavy Object; Body Lies In Pool of Blood at Home, What Led To Fatal Attack In Mathura?
85-Year-Old Woman Killed by Assailants Who Struck Her Head With Heavy Object; Body Lies In Pool of Blood at Home, What Led To Fatal Attack In Mathura?
85-Year-Old Woman Killed by Assailants Who Struck Her Head With Heavy Object; Body Lies In Pool of Blood at Home, What Led To Fatal Attack In Mathura?

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