9 Burnt Alive, 35 Passengers On Board: Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway Sleeper Bus Catches Fire, Many Escape By Jumping From Windows

Nine people, including one woman and eight men, died after a passenger bus travelling from Delhi caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway late Wednesday night, Jewar Police said. The bus was passing through the Jewar police station area of Greater Noida when the fire suddenly broke out. Most passengers were asleep at the time, and those who survived described a terrifying struggle through thick smoke, panic and a stampede-like rush to escape the packed bus. Reports say that there were 35 passengers in the bus.

Greater Noida passengers describe terrifying escape from flames

One passenger told ANI that he was asleep when another person woke him up after noticing the fire. “After I fell asleep, someone woke me up, saying the bus had caught fire, and we all scrambled to get out. It was not an easy situation to escape from; there was a lot of smoke. We somehow managed to get out in a state of panic. The bus was packed with passengers,” he said.

Another survivor from Greater Noida said she woke up after hearing someone bang on the door. “I was asleep when someone banged on the door. When I woke up, there was already a huge crowd. I didn’t pick up any of my belongings; I didn’t even put on my shoes. I just grabbed my phone and stepped out,” she told ANI.

Greater Noida survivor recalls smoke, shoving and panic

She said the crowd inside the bus was so large that passengers were pushing one another. “It was so crowded that people were shoving each other. I was pushed around, and someone eventually pulled me out. I don’t remember anything else after that,” she said.

Describing the conditions inside the bus, the passenger said the smoke quickly made it impossible to see. “It was completely filled with smoke; the scene was chaotic, and getting out was extremely difficult. It was so smoky that nothing was visible; people were suffocating inside.”

Greater Noida bus fire leaves many unable to escape

She added that only a few passengers managed to get out by forcing their way through the crowd. “Very few managed to escape, only those who could push their way out amidst the shoving. Many people lost their lives. There were quite a few people behind me who probably couldn’t make it out, as I myself got out quite late.”

The passenger bus fire in Greater Noida killed nine people in all, while further details are awaited.

(with inputs from ANI)

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