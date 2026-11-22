At least nine people, including children, were killed and six others injured after a horrific road accident involving a Cruiser vehicle and a parked truck in Rajasthan’s Kota district. The accident took place near Shambhupura village on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway, leaving several members of a family dead or injured. According to preliminary information, the Cruiser, carrying 16 people, crashed into a stationary truck parked along the highway. The victims were reportedly travelling together as a family and were returning from a religious pilgrimage when the accident occurred in the middle of the night.

Family Was Returning After Religious Pilgrimage

The accident occurred near Shambhupura village under the jurisdiction of Nata police station. According to officials, the occupants of the Cruiser were returning after visiting Khatu Shyamji when their vehicle rammed into the parked truck. However, preliminary reports have also mentioned that the family was returning after visiting Ramdevra. There are conflicting accounts about the family’s place of origin, with some reports identifying them as residents of Maharashtra and others suggesting they belonged to Gujarat. Authorities are expected to establish further details about the victims and their journey.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Three dead and around 15 others injured after a car collided with a travel tempo in Jodhpur. The injured were rushed to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital and are undergoing treatment. Mathuradas Mathur Hospital Superintendent, Vikas Rajpurohit says, “This is a family from Gujarat—members of the same family—who were likely traveling from Gujarat toward Ramdevra when their vehicle met with an accident. We received information about the incident around 7.00 PM and made all the necessary arrangements. So far, about 14-15 people have arrived here via four ambulances; this group includes three women and four children…” — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026

9 Dead, 6 Injured in the Crash

Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi confirmed that 16 people were travelling in the vehicle when the accident occurred. At least nine people lost their lives, including children, while six others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed for medical treatment, and the administration said ensuring proper care and supporting their recovery remained its immediate priority. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations, with the necessary procedures underway.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | 9 people killed several injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Kota Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi says, “Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a truck in the middle of the night. It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives. They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family… Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover. Meanwhile, the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident…” — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026

Administration Monitoring the Situation

Following the accident, local authorities and emergency teams reached the spot and initiated rescue and relief operations. Officials are looking into the circumstances that led to the collision. The fact that the truck was parked along the highway has also brought attention to road safety and the dangers posed by stationary heavy vehicles, particularly during night-time travel. Further details about the identities of the deceased and the exact cause of the accident are awaited.

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