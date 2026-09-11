9 People Killed, Mostly Women, After Pickup Van Rams Into Truck In Maharashtra: What Led To The Deadly Accident?

At least nine workers were killed and several others injured after a pickup van carrying labourers rammed into a truck in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district on Friday. The accident took place on the Lakhni-Pimpalgaon road, leaving several passengers trapped inside the mangled vehicle. The workers were reportedly travelling towards Nagpur when the collision occurred. According to preliminary information, around 15 labourers were travelling in the pickup van, with many of them asleep when the crash took place.

Several workers trapped inside vehicle

The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicles became badly tangled. Officials said JCB machines had to be brought in to separate the wreckage and rescue those trapped inside. Several workers reportedly remained trapped in the vehicle and could be heard calling for help, prompting a frantic rescue operation at the accident site.

Injured rushed to hospital

Soon after the crash, local residents and police reached the spot and began helping the injured. The injured workers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.Their condition is reportedly critical, although authorities are yet to release a detailed medical update.

Identities of victims yet to be confirmed

The identities of those killed and injured have not yet been officially established. Officials are working to identify the victims and contact their families. According to preliminary information, the workers are believed to be from Chhattisgarh. Police and local authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. Further details about the cause of the accident and the condition of the injured are awaited.

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