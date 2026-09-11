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Home > Regionals News > 9 People Killed, Mostly Women, After Pickup Van Rams Into Truck In Maharashtra: What Led To The Deadly Accident?

9 People Killed, Mostly Women, After Pickup Van Rams Into Truck In Maharashtra: What Led To The Deadly Accident?

The workers were reportedly travelling towards Nagpur when the accident occurred. Several others were injured and rushed to hospital, with some reported to be in critical condition.

At least nine workers, mostly women, were killed after a pickup van collided with a truck in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district. (Source:X)
At least nine workers, mostly women, were killed after a pickup van collided with a truck in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-11 11:42 IST

At least nine workers were killed and several others injured after a pickup van carrying labourers rammed into a truck in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district on Friday. The accident took place on the Lakhni-Pimpalgaon road, leaving several passengers trapped inside the mangled vehicle. The workers were reportedly travelling towards Nagpur when the collision occurred. According to preliminary information, around 15 labourers were travelling in the pickup van, with many of them asleep when the crash took place.

Several workers trapped inside vehicle

The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicles became badly tangled. Officials said JCB machines had to be brought in to separate the wreckage and rescue those trapped inside. Several workers reportedly remained trapped in the vehicle and could be heard calling for help, prompting a frantic rescue operation at the accident site.

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Injured rushed to hospital

Soon after the crash, local residents and police reached the spot and began helping the injured. The injured workers were taken to a nearby  hospital for treatment.Their condition is reportedly critical, although authorities are yet to release a detailed medical update.

Identities of victims yet to be confirmed

The identities of those killed and injured have not yet been officially established. Officials are working to identify the victims and contact their families. According to preliminary information, the workers are believed to be from Chhattisgarh. Police and local authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. Further details about the cause of the accident and the condition of the injured are awaited.
Also Read: BRICS Summit 2026: Banks To Remain Closed For Three days, Will Your UPI And Online May Get Affected?

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9 People Killed, Mostly Women, After Pickup Van Rams Into Truck In Maharashtra: What Led To The Deadly Accident?
Tags: 9 workers killedBhandara accident todayBhandara road accidenthome-hero-pos-1Maharashtra accidentMaharashtra road accidentpickup van accidentpickup van truck collisionworkers killed in Maharashtra

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9 People Killed, Mostly Women, After Pickup Van Rams Into Truck In Maharashtra: What Led To The Deadly Accident?

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9 People Killed, Mostly Women, After Pickup Van Rams Into Truck In Maharashtra: What Led To The Deadly Accident?
9 People Killed, Mostly Women, After Pickup Van Rams Into Truck In Maharashtra: What Led To The Deadly Accident?
9 People Killed, Mostly Women, After Pickup Van Rams Into Truck In Maharashtra: What Led To The Deadly Accident?
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