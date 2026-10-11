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Home > Regionals News > 9 Slaps In 8 Seconds: Man Thrashes Fast Food Vendor After Minor Argument In UP’s Farrukhabad | Watch

9 Slaps In 8 Seconds: Man Thrashes Fast Food Vendor After Minor Argument In UP’s Farrukhabad | Watch

A viral video from Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, shows a man slapping a fast food vendor nine times in eight seconds after a minor argument, while customers try to intervene.

A man slaps a fast food vendor nine times in eight seconds after a minor argument. (Source:Screengrab)
A man slaps a fast food vendor nine times in eight seconds after a minor argument. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-10-11 14:46 IST

A disturbing video from Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media, showing a man allegedly slapping a fast food vendor nine times in just eight seconds following a minor argument. The incident reportedly took place just a few steps away from a police post, raising questions about public safety and the growing number of such acts of aggression. The video shows the man repeatedly slapping the vendor as customers present at the food stall attempt to intervene and stop the assault. Despite their efforts, the confrontation continues, with the two men eventually seen arguing with each other.

Viral Video Shows Vendor Being Slapped Repeatedly

The footage captures the alleged attacker striking the vendor multiple times in quick succession. The vendor appears to endure the blows while people nearby try to prevent the situation from escalating further. The confrontation reportedly began over a minor disagreement but soon turned physical. The presence of customers at the stall did not immediately bring the altercation to an end. The incident has drawn attention online, with the location near a police post adding to concerns about how such violence can unfold in public places. However, details about what triggered the argument, the identities of those involved and whether any police action has been taken were not immediately available.

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Growing Concerns Over Public Assaults

The Farrukhabad incident comes amid wider concerns over videos showing people being assaulted in public over seemingly minor disputes. In another disturbing case, a five-year-old girl in Amritsar was reportedly dragged and beaten, with CCTV footage capturing the attack. The incident was described as involving six slaps in two seconds, while the child’s mother pleaded for help. Such incidents have renewed concerns about public violence and the safety of vulnerable people. While viral videos can bring attention to alleged assaults, the circumstances of each case need to be established through proper investigation. Authorities have yet to confirm further details about the Farrukhabad incident. Any police response or action against those involved remains to be clarified.
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9 Slaps In 8 Seconds: Man Thrashes Fast Food Vendor After Minor Argument In UP’s Farrukhabad | Watch
Tags: 9 slaps in 8 secondsFarrukhabad newsFarrukhabad viral videofast food vendor slappedhome-hero-pos-5man slaps vendorstreet food vendor attackedUP viral videoUttar Pradesh assault video

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9 Slaps In 8 Seconds: Man Thrashes Fast Food Vendor After Minor Argument In UP’s Farrukhabad | Watch

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9 Slaps In 8 Seconds: Man Thrashes Fast Food Vendor After Minor Argument In UP’s Farrukhabad | Watch
9 Slaps In 8 Seconds: Man Thrashes Fast Food Vendor After Minor Argument In UP’s Farrukhabad | Watch
9 Slaps In 8 Seconds: Man Thrashes Fast Food Vendor After Minor Argument In UP’s Farrukhabad | Watch
9 Slaps In 8 Seconds: Man Thrashes Fast Food Vendor After Minor Argument In UP’s Farrukhabad | Watch
9 Slaps In 8 Seconds: Man Thrashes Fast Food Vendor After Minor Argument In UP’s Farrukhabad | Watch

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