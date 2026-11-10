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Home > Regionals News > 9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen found Dead as Boat Capsizes Off Andhra Coast

9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen found Dead as Boat Capsizes Off Andhra Coast

The boat, carrying nine fishermen from Chennai, capsized on November 3 while travelling from Nizampatnam towards Ramayapatnam Port. The fishermen had ventured into the sea on October 29 and were moved to safer locations as Cyclone Murasu approached. According to Prakasam District Collector P Raja Babu, the vessel was swept towards the Andhra coast amid severe weather conditions.

According to Prakasam District Collector P Raja Babu, the vessel was swept towards the Andhra coast amid severe weather conditions. (Representative AI Image)
According to Prakasam District Collector P Raja Babu, the vessel was swept towards the Andhra coast amid severe weather conditions. (Representative AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 16:42 IST

The death toll in Andhra Pradesh boat tragedy has risen to 9 with the recovery of three more bodies of fishermen. All the slain fishermen are from Tamil Nadu. Their boat capsized during Cyclone Murasu off the coast of Andhra Pradesh. Two fishermen, who were said to be missing, have also been found dead.
 
The boat, carrying nine fishermen from Chennai, capsized on November 3 while travelling from Nizampatnam towards Ramayapatnam Port. The fishermen had ventured into the sea on October 29 and were moved to safer locations as Cyclone Murasu approached. According to Prakasam District Collector P Raja Babu, the vessel was swept towards the Andhra coast amid severe weather conditions.
 
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences and directed officials to coordinate with the Coast Guard, Marine Police and local fishermen. He ordered expedited identification, post-mortem formalities and arrangements to send the bodies to Tamil Nadu.
The Indian Coast Guard, Navy and local authorities had launched a search operation off the Kothapatnam coast after the fishermen went missing. The boat had departed for Ramayapatnam on November 2 but developed engine snag while at sea the next day.
The Coast Guard subsequently located the capsized vessel near Kothapatnam. Search teams recovered five bodies on Thursday, while two more washed ashore on Friday along the Kothapatnam and Voollapalem coasts. All the recovered bodies were taken to the Government General Hospital in Ongole, said a report in The News Minute.
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9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen found Dead as Boat Capsizes Off Andhra Coast

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9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen found Dead as Boat Capsizes Off Andhra Coast

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9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen found Dead as Boat Capsizes Off Andhra Coast
9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen found Dead as Boat Capsizes Off Andhra Coast
9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen found Dead as Boat Capsizes Off Andhra Coast
9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen found Dead as Boat Capsizes Off Andhra Coast
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