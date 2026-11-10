9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen found Dead as Boat Capsizes Off Andhra Coast

The death toll in Andhra Pradesh boat tragedy has risen to 9 with the recovery of three more bodies of fishermen. All the slain fishermen are from Tamil Nadu. Their boat capsized during Cyclone Murasu off the coast of Andhra Pradesh. Two fishermen, who were said to be missing, have also been found dead.

The boat, carrying nine fishermen from Chennai, capsized on November 3 while travelling from Nizampatnam towards Ramayapatnam Port. The fishermen had ventured into the sea on October 29 and were moved to safer locations as Cyclone Murasu approached. According to Prakasam District Collector P Raja Babu, the vessel was swept towards the Andhra coast amid severe weather conditions.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences and directed officials to coordinate with the Coast Guard, Marine Police and local fishermen. He ordered expedited identification, post-mortem formalities and arrangements to send the bodies to Tamil Nadu.

The Indian Coast Guard, Navy and local authorities had launched a search operation off the Kothapatnam coast after the fishermen went missing. The boat had departed for Ramayapatnam on November 2 but developed engine snag while at sea the next day.