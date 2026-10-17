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Home > Regionals News > 9-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 1,050-Foot-Deep Borewell In Rajasthan; Pulled Out After 39-Hour Rescue Operation, Dies

9-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 1,050-Foot-Deep Borewell In Rajasthan; Pulled Out After 39-Hour Rescue Operation, Dies

A nine-year-old boy who fell into a 1,050-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district was pulled out after nearly 39 hours of rescue efforts.

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 18:57 IST

A nine-year-old boy who fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district was pulled out after nearly 39 hours of rescue efforts but was declared dead by doctors at a hospital. The rescue operation faced several hurdles, including a large stone lodged inside the borewell that hampered efforts to reach the child. According to reports, the borewell was around 1,050 feet deep. The obstruction, estimated to be 15–20 feet above the boy, made it difficult for rescuers to lower equipment and monitor his condition using a camera. The incident prompted an extensive rescue effort, with local officials and political representatives, including MLA Pabbaram Bishnoi and Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, visiting the site.

How Did the Boy Fall Into the Borewell?

According to reports, the nine-year-old was playing nearby when he accidentally fell into the open borewell after noon. At the time, workers were reportedly pulling out the pump for repairs. The accident triggered an emergency response, with rescue teams rushing to the spot to bring the child out safely. However, the depth of the borewell and the obstruction inside it complicated the operation.

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Large Stone Hampered Rescue Efforts

Rescue teams encountered a major obstacle when they found a large stone lodged inside the borewell, reportedly 15–20 feet above the child. The obstruction prevented rescuers from lowering equipment effectively and also made it difficult to monitor the boy using a camera. Teams continued their efforts despite the challenges, working for nearly 39 hours to reach him.

Officials Visit the Rescue Site

During the operation, MLA Pabbaram Bishnoi and Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar also visited the location. Despite the prolonged rescue effort, the child could not be saved. He was eventually pulled out and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by uncovered borewells and the importance of securing such openings, particularly in areas where children may be playing nearby.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun

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9-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 1,050-Foot-Deep Borewell In Rajasthan; Pulled Out After 39-Hour Rescue Operation, Dies
Tags: 050-foot-deep borewell139-hour rescue operation9-year-old boy diesborewell rescue operationchild falls into borewellGajendra Singh KhimsarPabbaram BishnoiPhalodi borewell incidentRajasthan rescue news

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9-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 1,050-Foot-Deep Borewell In Rajasthan; Pulled Out After 39-Hour Rescue Operation, Dies

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9-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 1,050-Foot-Deep Borewell In Rajasthan; Pulled Out After 39-Hour Rescue Operation, Dies

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9-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 1,050-Foot-Deep Borewell In Rajasthan; Pulled Out After 39-Hour Rescue Operation, Dies
9-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 1,050-Foot-Deep Borewell In Rajasthan; Pulled Out After 39-Hour Rescue Operation, Dies
9-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 1,050-Foot-Deep Borewell In Rajasthan; Pulled Out After 39-Hour Rescue Operation, Dies
9-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 1,050-Foot-Deep Borewell In Rajasthan; Pulled Out After 39-Hour Rescue Operation, Dies
9-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 1,050-Foot-Deep Borewell In Rajasthan; Pulled Out After 39-Hour Rescue Operation, Dies

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