9-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In Navi Mumbai By Man Known To Family, Accused Arrested; How The Crime Unfolded

On Saturday, a nine-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai returned from school, ate lunch at around 3:30 pm and went out to play in her neighbourhood in Indiranagar, Turbhe. It was an ordinary routine for a fifth-grade student of a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) school.

She was the youngest of four sisters and lived with her parents and three older siblings in a chawl. Her father works as a mason. Her mother works on contract with a private company in Turbhe MIDC.

The Evening The Family Realised Something Was Wrong

When the mother returned from work at around 7 pm, her husband and three daughters were at home. She asked where her youngest child was. The girl’s 16-year-old sister replied that she had gone out to play after lunch, around 3:30 pm.

As evening turned to night, the family began looking for her in nearby lanes and then in the Turbhe MIDC area. They found no trace of her.

Police Complaint And The First Search

After midnight on Sunday, the family approached the Turbhe police station, which registered a missing person report. A kidnapping case followed. Police formed a special team to trace the child.

What The CCTV Footage Showed

The breakthrough came from camera footage in the area. According to police, the visuals showed a man travelling with the girl in a shared auto-rickshaw towards Mahape Road. Later footage showed the two walking along the road.

The family was shown the footage and identified the man as someone they knew.

The Discovery In The Forest

On Tuesday morning, the girl’s body was found in wooded land near the Bavkhaleshwar Temple in the Pawne MIDC area. Police said the body bore signs of sexual assault.

The Arrest

After studying the technical details and surveillance video, the police located the culprit and apprehended him from Indiranagar on Tuesday morning. The culprit belonged to the same locality and was working as a daily wage laborer.

What Did the Accused Confess To?

According to police sources, during the interrogation process, the accused confessed that he had enticed the girl by offering her food and beverages. He sexually assaulted her, killed her by strangling her and buried her dead body in the nearby forest near the temple.

Charges Filed and Way Forward

Police have filed a case against the accused on charges of murder and sexual abuse under POCSO Act.

For the family, the questions that remain are painful ones. The man who allegedly lured their daughter was not a stranger but someone from the same neighbourhood. Investigators are expected to establish the exact sequence of events through forensic and medical reports, and to build the case that will go before a court.

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