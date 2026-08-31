LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 9-Year-Old Hit And Run Over By Car While Crossing Road In Mumbai, Woman Driver Arrested

9-Year-Old Hit And Run Over By Car While Crossing Road In Mumbai, Woman Driver Arrested

A 9-year-old boy, Ansh Gupta, died after a speeding car allegedly ran over him in Mumbai’s Bandra West. Driver Megha Rawal was arrested.

9-Year-Old Boy Killed In Mumbai Car Accident, Driver Arrested (Image: AI-generated)
9-Year-Old Boy Killed In Mumbai Car Accident, Driver Arrested (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 09:58 IST

A 9-year-old boy died after being hit by a speeding car while crossing the road near Jijamata Garden in Mumbai’s Bandra West on Sunday afternoon. The child, identified as Ansh Ravindra Gupta, was critically injured in the collision and was rushed to Holy Family Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police said the car was allegedly being driven at high speed and negligently by female fitness coach Megha Rawal, who was reportedly talking on her mobile phone at the time.

Reportedly, the accident took place between around 2:15 pm and 2:30 pm. According to the police, Ansh was crossing the road when the car struck him. The impact was severe, and it is alleged that the vehicle ran over the child. The tragedy has left his parents, Ravindra Gupta and Poonam Gupta, in deep shock.

You Might Be Interested In

Mumbai accident leaves family demanding strict action

Following the crash, Bandra Police reached the spot and began investigating the circumstances. Rawal was arrested by the police, and a case was registered against her under Sections 105, 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to reports, police are now examining the circumstances surrounding the Mumbai crash, including the speed of the vehicle and the allegation that the driver was using her mobile phone while driving. Investigators are also looking into how the collision occurred and the events leading up to the child being hit.

Mumbai parents in shock after 9-year-old’s death

Ansh’s parents are extremely heartbroken due to the unfortunate incident. Ansh’s father, Ravindra Gupta, and his mother, Poonam Gupta, are extremely grief-stricken by this abrupt demise, and they are angry at the accused driver.

This incident brings back the issues related to negligent drivers on Mumbai streets, and the inquiry is now concerned with determining the facts behind this accident and the involvement of the accused driver.

Also Read: 16-Year-Old Assaulted By Driver, Conductor In Moving Bus For 47 Km In Delhi, Nirbhaya Memories Return    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

9-Year-Old Hit And Run Over By Car While Crossing Road In Mumbai, Woman Driver Arrested
Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-8Mumbai crimeMumbai news

RELATED News

‘Islam Superior’: Why Is Karnataka BJP Asking Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy To Apologise To Hindus?

8-Year-Old Run Over in Mumbai’s Bandra: Eyewitness Claims Driver Was On Phone

Who Is Divya Mittal? IAS Officer Resigns After 13-Year In Civil Service

UP Election 2027: Is Sishamau Smallest Assembly Seat? Know Its History, Voter Count, Electoral Battle

Madhya Pradesh Floods: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Chitrakoot, Satna; Villages Cut Off, Bridges Swept Away

LATEST NEWS

East Zone vs Central Zone: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Half-Century in Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final

What Is LR-AShM Missile? What Is Its Range, Key Features And How Is It Different From BrahMos?

DHS Multispecialty Hospital inaugurates new twin tower, launches J&J VELYS Robotic Knee Replacement System in Ahmedabad

Sunny Deol To Return As His Ghatak Character, But Rajkumar Santoshi Says It’s Not Ghatak 2 — What Is The New Film?

I Bought A Samsung Galaxy, Not Endless Updates: Why Samsung Needs A “Not Interested” Button

Novak Djokovic Crashes Out of US Open 2026: Mariano Navone Stuns Serbian Legend in Historic First-Round Upset

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: From Rs 10 Lakh Opening To Rs 47 Crore In 24 Days — How Did The Film Turn Into A Sleeper Hit?

Heroic Rescue: How School Teacher Rajendra Dawadi Saved 1,643 Children From Deadly Nepal Floods

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited and the Mahesh Babu Foundation Announce Technology Association and Launch GMB Life, a Preventive Screening and We

Stock Market Today: Sensex Drops 285 Points, Nifty Down 58 As West Asia Conflict Pushes Crude Above $90

9-Year-Old Hit And Run Over By Car While Crossing Road In Mumbai, Woman Driver Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

9-Year-Old Hit And Run Over By Car While Crossing Road In Mumbai, Woman Driver Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

9-Year-Old Hit And Run Over By Car While Crossing Road In Mumbai, Woman Driver Arrested
9-Year-Old Hit And Run Over By Car While Crossing Road In Mumbai, Woman Driver Arrested
9-Year-Old Hit And Run Over By Car While Crossing Road In Mumbai, Woman Driver Arrested
9-Year-Old Hit And Run Over By Car While Crossing Road In Mumbai, Woman Driver Arrested

QUICK LINKS