9-Year-Old Hit And Run Over By Car While Crossing Road In Mumbai, Woman Driver Arrested

A 9-year-old boy died after being hit by a speeding car while crossing the road near Jijamata Garden in Mumbai’s Bandra West on Sunday afternoon. The child, identified as Ansh Ravindra Gupta, was critically injured in the collision and was rushed to Holy Family Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police said the car was allegedly being driven at high speed and negligently by female fitness coach Megha Rawal, who was reportedly talking on her mobile phone at the time.

Reportedly, the accident took place between around 2:15 pm and 2:30 pm. According to the police, Ansh was crossing the road when the car struck him. The impact was severe, and it is alleged that the vehicle ran over the child. The tragedy has left his parents, Ravindra Gupta and Poonam Gupta, in deep shock.

Mumbai accident leaves family demanding strict action

Following the crash, Bandra Police reached the spot and began investigating the circumstances. Rawal was arrested by the police, and a case was registered against her under Sections 105, 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to reports, police are now examining the circumstances surrounding the Mumbai crash, including the speed of the vehicle and the allegation that the driver was using her mobile phone while driving. Investigators are also looking into how the collision occurred and the events leading up to the child being hit.

Mumbai parents in shock after 9-year-old’s death

Ansh’s parents are extremely heartbroken due to the unfortunate incident. Ansh’s father, Ravindra Gupta, and his mother, Poonam Gupta, are extremely grief-stricken by this abrupt demise, and they are angry at the accused driver.

This incident brings back the issues related to negligent drivers on Mumbai streets, and the inquiry is now concerned with determining the facts behind this accident and the involvement of the accused driver.

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