9-Year-Old Pune Girl Found Dead: Why Police Are Focusing On Her 25-Year-Old Neighbour

A nine-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Pune district of Maharashtra, which led to outrage among locals and her family. A man, 25 years old and a neighbour of the victim, was taken into custody by the police on suspicion of this crime. The accused has been identified as Sahil Khaire.

The child was studying in Class 4. Her parents were working labourers in the fields. She was not in school on Tuesday as she was sick. The accused took advantage of their absence to rape and strangle her to death, according to the initial findings of police.

Girl Went Missing While Parents Were Away

The parents informed the police that the girl was missing and started searching for her. They were supported by relatives and villagers in their search mission too. Unable to trace her whereabouts, they contacted police and registered a missing complaint.

Police searched for the girl in the locality. As per the investigators, the accused himself was part of the search operation for the girl. The case took a new turn when the police reviewed the CCTV footage of the area.

CCTV Footage Leads Police To Suspect

Investigators reportedly spotted a suspicious person riding a bicycle in one of the CCTV recordings. During questioning, Khaire allegedly admitted that he was the person seen in the footage. Police said he later allegedly confessed to the crime.

Based on information provided by the accused, police recovered the girl’s body from beneath a tree near a stream. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. A forensic team also examined the crime scene and collected evidence.

Sunetra Pawar Seeks Fast-Track Trial

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar described the incident as extremely unfortunate and said it had brought shame to humanity. She spoke to Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill and sought details of the investigation.

Pawar directed officials to conduct a transparent and thorough probe. She also said she would make a special request to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the case to be heard in a fast-track court.

Pune Villagers Demand Death Penalty

This incident has led to protests in the Pimpalwandi and Junnar region. Family members of the victim and residents had blocked the Pune-Nashik highway and demanded strict action against the accused.

People wanted the accused to be given a death sentence through fast-track court proceedings, adding that the protest would be escalated if no concrete action is taken within 15 days.

Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill reached the crime spot in the middle of the night, but angry villagers surrounded him and again demanded the hanging of the accused.

‘We Will Not Leave Until He Is Hanged’

A relative of the victim, speaking through tears, demanded the harshest punishment.

“He should be hanged. We will not leave this place until he is hanged. We will not move until our little girl gets justice… He trapped her and took her away when everyone had gone out to work for their livelihood,” she said. The relative also rejected any suggestion of leniency based on community ties.

“He should be hanged. Even if he belongs to our own community, we do not care. Our child is gone. He should be hanged.”

Police said the investigation is continuing. Further findings are expected from the post-mortem report and forensic evidence.