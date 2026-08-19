LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 9-Year-Old Pune Girl Found Dead: Why Police Are Focusing On Her 25-Year-Old Neighbour

9-Year-Old Pune Girl Found Dead: Why Police Are Focusing On Her 25-Year-Old Neighbour

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Pune district. Police arrested her 25-year-old neighbour after CCTV footage helped investigators trace the suspected accused.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 17:31 IST

A nine-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Pune district of Maharashtra, which led to outrage among locals and her family. A man, 25 years old and a neighbour of the victim, was taken into custody by the police on suspicion of this crime. The accused has been identified as Sahil Khaire.

The child was studying in Class 4. Her parents were working labourers in the fields. She was not in school on Tuesday as she was sick. The accused took advantage of their absence to rape and strangle her to death, according to the initial findings of police.

You Might Be Interested In

Girl Went Missing While Parents Were Away

The parents informed the police that the girl was missing and started searching for her. They were supported by relatives and villagers in their search mission too. Unable to trace her whereabouts, they contacted police and registered a missing complaint.

Police searched for the girl in the locality. As per the investigators, the accused himself was part of the search operation for the girl. The case took a new turn when the police reviewed the CCTV footage of the area.

CCTV Footage Leads Police To Suspect

Investigators reportedly spotted a suspicious person riding a bicycle in one of the CCTV recordings. During questioning, Khaire allegedly admitted that he was the person seen in the footage. Police said he later allegedly confessed to the crime.

Based on information provided by the accused, police recovered the girl’s body from beneath a tree near a stream. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. A forensic team also examined the crime scene and collected evidence.

Sunetra Pawar Seeks Fast-Track Trial

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar described the incident as extremely unfortunate and said it had brought shame to humanity. She spoke to Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill and sought details of the investigation.

Pawar directed officials to conduct a transparent and thorough probe. She also said she would make a special request to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the case to be heard in a fast-track court.

Pune Villagers Demand Death Penalty

This incident has led to protests in the Pimpalwandi and Junnar region. Family members of the victim and residents had blocked the Pune-Nashik highway and demanded strict action against the accused.

People wanted the accused to be given a death sentence through fast-track court proceedings, adding that the protest would be escalated if no concrete action is taken within 15 days.

Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill reached the crime spot in the middle of the night, but angry villagers surrounded him and again demanded the hanging of the accused.

‘We Will Not Leave Until He Is Hanged’

A relative of the victim, speaking through tears, demanded the harshest punishment.

“He should be hanged. We will not leave this place until he is hanged. We will not move until our little girl gets justice… He trapped her and took her away when everyone had gone out to work for their livelihood,” she said. The relative also rejected any suggestion of leniency based on community ties.

“He should be hanged. Even if he belongs to our own community, we do not care. Our child is gone. He should be hanged.”

Police said the investigation is continuing. Further findings are expected from the post-mortem report and forensic evidence.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

9-Year-Old Pune Girl Found Dead: Why Police Are Focusing On Her 25-Year-Old Neighbour
Tags: home-hero-pos-4pune

RELATED News

10-Year-Old Schoolboy Dies On The Spot After Nandini Dairy Pillar Collapses In Karnataka

Himachal Monsoon Fury: Death Toll Rises To 197 In 50 Days, 88 Roads Still Shut

Anklet Sounds, Shadows & Cursed Tree: What Triggered Exodus Of 300 Girls From Maharashtra Tribal School

Three Shots Fired In 3 Seconds At Ludhiana Pizza Outlet, Attackers Flee; Gang Claim Surfaces

Students Ask for Salt in Mid-Day Meal, Cook Gives Detergent Instead; 24 Fall Ill in Bihar’s Nalanda

LATEST NEWS

Indiabulls Says Rs. 8,268 Crore Loans Fully Repaid; EOW Report Finds No Financial Loss in Key Borrower Groups

WATCH VIDEO: Ajinkya Rahane’s Hilarious Ravi Shastri Mimicry Leaves Netizens in Splits During IND vs SL 1st Test

9-Year-Old Pune Girl Found Dead: Why Police Are Focusing On Her 25-Year-Old Neighbour

5 Indian Films That Became Hits Despite Low Expectations

IND vs SL: Who is Manav Suthar? Check India’s Galle Hero’s Age, Family Background, Career And IPL Journey

5 Things AI Can Do In 2026 That Sound Like Science Fiction

From 2000 cents to Million Dollar Ventures

Why Is Gen Z Falling In Love With Old Bollywood Movies? The Trend Taking Over Reels And Theatres

Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case Against Govinda; Manager Says ‘There Is No Separation’

IND vs SL 1st Test: Why Didn’t Manav Suthar Win Player of The Match Despite 10-Wicket Haul? | Explained

9-Year-Old Pune Girl Found Dead: Why Police Are Focusing On Her 25-Year-Old Neighbour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

9-Year-Old Pune Girl Found Dead: Why Police Are Focusing On Her 25-Year-Old Neighbour

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

9-Year-Old Pune Girl Found Dead: Why Police Are Focusing On Her 25-Year-Old Neighbour
9-Year-Old Pune Girl Found Dead: Why Police Are Focusing On Her 25-Year-Old Neighbour
9-Year-Old Pune Girl Found Dead: Why Police Are Focusing On Her 25-Year-Old Neighbour
9-Year-Old Pune Girl Found Dead: Why Police Are Focusing On Her 25-Year-Old Neighbour

QUICK LINKS