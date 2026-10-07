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Home > Regionals News > 9-Year-Old Raises Alarm After Being Abused By Labourer, Then Mob Drags Him Out And Beats Him To Death In Nagpur, Police Scan CCTV

9-Year-Old Raises Alarm After Being Abused By Labourer, Then Mob Drags Him Out And Beats Him To Death In Nagpur, Police Scan CCTV

A 35-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl in Nagpur died after residents allegedly caught and assaulted him. Police have launched a probe into the mob attack.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 12:29 IST

A man charged with molesting a nine-year-old girl in Nagpur died after he was attacked by locals who reportedly apprehended him. The 35-year-old suspect, Narayandas Vaishnav, was released by the police and died at the Mayo Hospital. The incident took place on Monday night in Pardi, just one week after a man accused of theft in Beltarodi died from a mob attack. Vaishnav, a labourer from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, had moved to Nagpur only about a month ago. He was staying in a rented flat in Pardi and allegedly came into contact with the nine-year-old girl near a Maskeraya Ganpati mandal.

Girl Raises Alarm After Alleged Assault In Pardi

According to police, Vaishnav allegedly lured the girl to his rented room before sexually abusing her. The girl then raised an alarm, alerting her relatives and other residents in the area. Residents allegedly caught Vaishnav and began punching and kicking him. The incident occurred in Shivnagar, an area largely inhabited by migrants. Pardi police received information at around 10.30 pm and reached the spot. Officers found Vaishnav conscious and managed to rescue him from the crowd.

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At the time, police said he did not appear to have suffered critical injuries. He was taken to Mayo Hospital for treatment. However, his condition later deteriorated.

Accused Dies Hours After Being Rescued By Police

Vaishnav was declared dead by doctors at about 2.50 pm on Tuesday. The police have not ascertained whether his death was due to any injury that he may have received during the beating. His postmortem will be held tomorrow, and it will be after the postmortem results come out that they will know his cause of death.

Zonal deputy commissioner of police Nityanand Jha said Vaishnav did not display symptoms of grave injuries when he was taken to hospital.

“We are awaiting the autopsy report before the legal recourse,” Jha said.

POCSO Case Filed, Mob Assault Probe Underway

Pardi police initially registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Vaishnav. After his death, police also registered a case of accidental death. At the same time, a separate case has been registered against unknown persons who were allegedly part of the mob that assaulted him.

Police have now formed several teams to identify those involved. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the area to establish how the assault unfolded and identify the people who allegedly attacked Vaishnav.

They are also checking whether anyone recorded the incident on a mobile phone. Senior Inspector Nanda Manghate said more serious sections could be added depending on the findings of the investigation.

Police Warn Against Taking Law Into Their Own Hands

The case has also raised concerns over residents taking control of a situation involving an alleged crime instead of handing the suspect over to police. Senior police officials said such mob action would not be tolerated, stressing that residents should have contacted the authorities.

“Residents should have called the emergency helpline 112 and handed over the accused to police,” a senior police officer said.

The investigation into this case will have two primary focuses. The first case is about the reasons behind the sexual abuse of the nine-year-old child, and the second matter is about the reasons that led to the death of Vaishnav after his apprehension by the locals.

The postmortem report and the CCTV footage are likely to be crucial in unravelling the truth about the last few moments in the accused’s life and the charges that may follow against the perpetrators.

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9-Year-Old Raises Alarm After Being Abused By Labourer, Then Mob Drags Him Out And Beats Him To Death In Nagpur, Police Scan CCTV
Tags: crime newsmaharashtraMob lynchingnagpurnagpur newsposcoshivnagarviral news

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9-Year-Old Raises Alarm After Being Abused By Labourer, Then Mob Drags Him Out And Beats Him To Death In Nagpur, Police Scan CCTV

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9-Year-Old Raises Alarm After Being Abused By Labourer, Then Mob Drags Him Out And Beats Him To Death In Nagpur, Police Scan CCTV
9-Year-Old Raises Alarm After Being Abused By Labourer, Then Mob Drags Him Out And Beats Him To Death In Nagpur, Police Scan CCTV
9-Year-Old Raises Alarm After Being Abused By Labourer, Then Mob Drags Him Out And Beats Him To Death In Nagpur, Police Scan CCTV
9-Year-Old Raises Alarm After Being Abused By Labourer, Then Mob Drags Him Out And Beats Him To Death In Nagpur, Police Scan CCTV
9-Year-Old Raises Alarm After Being Abused By Labourer, Then Mob Drags Him Out And Beats Him To Death In Nagpur, Police Scan CCTV

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