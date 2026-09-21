91-Year-Old Woman Dies After Monkey Attack in Karnataka, What Does CCTV Show?

A 91-year-old woman died a day after she was allegedly attacked by a monkey at her home in Karnataka’s Koppal. The incident, which took place in the BT Patil Nagar area, was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside the house.

Elderly Woman Attacked Inside Home Compound

The woman, identified as Najamunnisa Begum, was reportedly walking through the compound of her house when a monkey suddenly attacked her. According to her family, the attack caused Najamunnisa to fall to the ground. The elderly woman was seriously injured in the incident and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Najamunnisa Begum was the wife of noted writer M.S. Savadatti.

A 91-year-old woman died after being attacked and pushed by a monkey in B.T. Patil Nagar, Koppal. The incident occurred when the elderly woman, identified as Najamunisa Begum, was standing in front of her house.#Koppala pic.twitter.com/XfHSCYt4ND — Ballari Tweetz (@TweetzBallari) September 21, 2026

Monkey Allegedly Attacks Daughter Too

The situation reportedly became more alarming when Najamunnisa’s daughter rushed to her mother’s aid after seeing her fall. According to the family, the monkey allegedly attacked the daughter as well. The incident was later captured on CCTV footage recorded outside the residence. The elderly woman’s condition subsequently deteriorated while she was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Woman Dies During Treatment

Despite receiving medical treatment, Najamunnisa’s condition worsened and she died the following day, according to her family. The incident has caused concern among local residents, particularly over the presence of monkeys in residential areas and the potential danger posed to elderly people.

Monkey Attacks Raise Concern

The Koppal incident comes amid reports of monkey attacks involving elderly women in different areas. Some such incidents have reportedly resulted in serious injuries and, in certain cases, fatalities. The latest incident has once again raised questions about measures to prevent monkeys from entering residential areas and protecting vulnerable residents from animal attacks. Authorities are expected to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the presence of monkeys in the locality.

Also Read: Speeding Car Rams Into Pilgrims In Gujarat, Mob Sets Vehicle On Fire; What Led To The Himmatnagar Chaos?