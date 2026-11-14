A Father’s Refusal To Buy Him A New Phone Cost Him His Life: Son Beats Sleeping Father To Death With Iron Rod As Mother Watches In Horror

A request for money for a mobile phone, refused late at night, ended with a 56-year-old man dead in his own courtyard. His wife says she saw it happen.

A Request Made After Dark

On the night of November 10, at around 11.30 pm, a family in Yewati village in Tuljapur taluka of Maharashtra’s Dharashiva district was winding down for the night.

According to the information received, 29 year old Shrishail alias Bablu Khandu Dombale approached his father, Khandu Pandurang Dombale, 56, and asked him for a mobile phone, and for money to buy a new one.

“It Is Night Now”

His father refused. As reported, he told his son that it was night, asked him not to call anyone, and said he would not give him the phone.

After that, the father went to sleep in the courtyard in front of the house. The son also left the house.

The Return

After some time, the accused came back. According to the account given, he took an iron pipe from near the stove and struck his sleeping father hard on the head. Khandu Dombale died from the attack.

A Mother Hears The Screams

Inside the house, the victim’s wife, Surekha Khandu Dombale, 50, heard screams outside. She opened the door and, she told police, saw her son hitting her husband on the head with an iron rod, and saw that her husband was dead.

When she began screaming, the accused ran away.

Police Reach The Spot

Naldurg police rushed to the scene on receiving information and inspected it. A murder case was registered against Shrishail alias Bablu Dombale at Naldurg police station on a complaint by his mother, Surekha Dombale, who is also the victim’s wife. The case is being investigated by Saponi Anand Kangune.

Arrest And Custody

Police arrested the son in connection with the murder. He was produced before the Tuljapur court on November 12, and the court remanded him to three days of police custody.

The deceased is survived by his wife, the accused son and a married daughter.

What Happens Next?

What will police learn during the three days of custody? Will the investigation find anything else behind the killing, or will the dispute over the phone remain the only reason on record? What will the family say as the case goes forward? And what will the court decide once the evidence is in?

The accused remains an accused until a court decides otherwise.

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