She died on Friday in the hills of Pauri Garhwal, where she had been residing. Condolences have started pouring in, and last rites of the lady will be held in Haridwar on Saturday.

Friday, In The Hills

The mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Savitri Devi, has passed away today, Friday, November 20, at the age of 91 years. She breathed her last in her ancestral village Panchur of the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand at about 11 am.

Condolences Pouring In

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his condolence in this respect. In a post on Twitter, he expressed his grief in saying that the news is very saddening and heart-breaking. In his words, nothing can be more precious than the affection, blessings, and tender love of one’s mother in life.

He extended his condolences to Yogi Adityanath and his family.

उत्तर प्रदेश के आदरणीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी की पूज्य माताजी श्रीमती सावित्री देवी जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदयविदारक है। माँ का स्नेह, आशीर्वाद और ममता जीवन की सबसे अनमोल पूंजी होती है। उनका जाना परिवार के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। बाबा केदार से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें तथा माननीय योगी जी सहित समस्त शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस असीम दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! 🙏 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 20, 2026

Government Officials Contacting Family Members

As per PTI news agency Pauri Garhwal SSP Sarvesh Panwar confirmed that the police as well as administration officials of the district were in contact with the family members. There is no information available regarding the plans that were being made.

The Last Rites to be Conducted On Saturday

The last rites would likely be conducted in Haridwar on Saturday according to PTI news agency. As mentioned in Amar Ujala, the funeral will be conducted the very next day in Haridwar.

What Comes Next?

The family plans to conduct her last rites on Saturday in Haridwar. There may be more eulogies coming from leaders and commoners. There has been no announcement regarding the observance of mourning in Uttar Pradesh.

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