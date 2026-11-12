A Hole In The Wall, A Fortune Gone’: Burglars Drill Through 9-Inch Wall, Loot Gold And Diamonds Worth Rs 15 Crore In MP

The thieves did not touch the front shutter. They made their entry via the rear end and left before the manager could come.

A Normal Morning Becomes Strange

It is around 11 am on Thursday when the manager of Kisna Jewellers situated in the Bargawan area of Katni near LIC comes for work and opens the shutter. The shutter has an alarm system which needs to be switched off in a minute after opening the shutter.

Just as he had started his job he realized that there were things in disorder inside the showroom and alerted the owner’s family members.

The Wall Which Was Meant To Stop Them

The thieves, according to the police, did not enter the showroom from the front side. They allegedly broke down the wall at the rear end of the showroom which is nearly nine inches thick. After entering through that they looted the jewellery placed in the showrooms and safes.

How Big Is The Loss?

Gold and diamond ornaments estimated at Rs 12 to 15 crore are believed to be gone, in what is being described as one of the biggest jewellery thefts reported in the state in recent times.

Owner Mohan Bajaj said the thieves had virtually cleaned out the entire showroom. He said every item entering or leaving the shop is recorded in the computer system, and the exact value will be known only after the accounts team completes its verification.

Extra stock kept for the Diwali season is believed to have pushed the value of the loot higher.

Security That Was Already In Place

What troubles the owner most is that precautions existed. Bajaj said there was a watchman, CCTV cameras around the premises and an alarm system. The wall the burglars cut through was around nine inches thick. Despite all of it, he said, the theft happened.

He added that he had not yet entered the showroom, as police and investigators were still examining it.

The Window Police Have Narrowed Down

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Vishwakarma visited the site. He mentioned that according to initial findings, the theft was committed sometime between 4 am and 7 am on November 12. The burglars had forced an entry into the showroom through the rear wall and proceeded to steal from the safes and display counters.

The Search For The Burglars

The police have confiscated the CCTV camera footage from inside the showroom and are analyzing the video from cameras installed in the surrounding areas in order to establish the whereabouts of the burglars. A team of forensic experts has collected fingerprints and other evidence from the scene of crime. Several teams of police officers have been constituted to catch the burglars.

What Happens Next?

Several questions are open. Do the footage and fingerprints lead to anyone? How did the burglars get through a wall this thick without drawing attention from the watchman, in a window of only a few hours? And once the accounts team finishes its count, how close will the final figure be to Rs 15 crore?

For now, a hole in a wall is all that police have to follow.

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