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Home > Regionals News > A Month After Childbirth, UP Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By Relatives Over Mobile Charger Dispute, Dies

A Month After Childbirth, UP Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By Relatives Over Mobile Charger Dispute, Dies

Police have registered a case against her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, while one accused has been taken into custody.

A 30-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh allegedly died after suffering more than 90% burns in an attack.
A 30-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh allegedly died after suffering more than 90% burns in an attack.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 23:45 IST

A 30-year-old woman allegedly died after suffering severe burn injuries in an attack reportedly linked to a dispute over a mobile phone charger. The woman, identified as Baby, sustained more than 90% burns and later succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case against her brother-in-law and sister-in-law in connection with the incident and have taken the brother-in-law, Amit Singh, into custody.

Argument Over Mobile Charger Turns Violent

According to the complaint and allegations, Baby was at home with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law when an argument reportedly broke out over a mobile charger. The dispute allegedly escalated after Baby was abused and assaulted. Her family has alleged that she was beaten with kicks, punches and sticks before the accused allegedly poured diesel on her and set her on fire. The allegations are part of the police investigation and have not yet been independently established.

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Woman Suffers Over 90% Burns

After the incident, Baby was taken to a hospital by her husband, where she remained under treatment for several days. Despite medical efforts, she reportedly succumbed to her injuries. Police have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the allegations made by the family and the sequence of events leading to the woman suffering the fatal burns.

Newborn Daughter Among Her Children

Family members said Baby had given birth to a daughter around a month before the incident. She was also the mother of three other minor children. Her death has left the family, including her young children, devastated.

Police Register Case Under BNS

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Baby’s brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Amit Singh has been taken into custody by police. Investigators are expected to record statements of family members and other witnesses and examine available evidence as they probe the circumstances surrounding Baby’s death.
Also Read: ACP Vivek Bhagat, Accused Of Alleged Molestation By Woman At Jantar Mantar, Promoted To Additional DCP

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A Month After Childbirth, UP Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By Relatives Over Mobile Charger Dispute, Dies
Tags: Baby death casecharger dispute turns violenthome-hero-pos-10mobile charger disputeUP Woman DiesUP woman set ablazeUttar Pradesh crime newswoman set on fire

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A Month After Childbirth, UP Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By Relatives Over Mobile Charger Dispute, Dies

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A Month After Childbirth, UP Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By Relatives Over Mobile Charger Dispute, Dies

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A Month After Childbirth, UP Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By Relatives Over Mobile Charger Dispute, Dies
A Month After Childbirth, UP Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By Relatives Over Mobile Charger Dispute, Dies
A Month After Childbirth, UP Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By Relatives Over Mobile Charger Dispute, Dies
A Month After Childbirth, UP Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By Relatives Over Mobile Charger Dispute, Dies
A Month After Childbirth, UP Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By Relatives Over Mobile Charger Dispute, Dies

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