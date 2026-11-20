It was early Friday, and the temple town was full of devotees for the birth anniversary celebrations. Then flames rose from an eatery on the route pilgrims use to leave the shrine.

A Town Full Of Pilgrims

In Rajasthan’s Sikar district, the annual birth anniversary fair of Khatu Shyam Ji is underway, and lakhs of devotees have come. The lanes around the temple are packed from morning to night.

It was in this crowded setting that a fire broke out early on Friday morning.

Fire On The New Exit Route

The fire started at an eatery on the new exit route of the Khatu Shyam Ji temple. It reportedly started for unknown reasons, and it quickly swallowed the whole eatery. Flames could be seen from a considerable distance.

More Than Two Dozen Cylinders Inside

The eatery had more than two dozen gas cylinders stored inside. Four of them exploded with powerful blasts. The details available do not say how far the blasts were heard, whether any damage was done to nearby shops, or what time the fire began.

Locals Run Towards The Flames

As soon as the fire was reported, local residents and traders rushed to the spot and began trying to put it out. Fire engines from the temple committee and the administration then reached the scene.

Officials Take Charge

Administrative and police officials arrived and supervised the rescue and firefighting work.

Fire Under Control

After a great deal of effort, the fire was brought under control through the combined efforts of residents, traders and administrative teams. The remaining gas cylinders were also taken out of the premises safely.

Panic At A Time Of Crowds

The early morning fire caused panic and chaos in the area, amid the heavy flow of pilgrims. The details available do not say whether any devotees were affected or whether any movement through the exit route was stopped.

What Is Not Known

The cause of the fire is yet to be found. The report does not mention any deaths or injuries, and does not say how much damage was done, who owns the eatery, or whether it had permission to store so many cylinders.

A Recent Reminder From Neemrana

Fires in Rajasthan have turned deadly before. In April, four people died after a fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Neemrana. Police Superintendent Satveer Singh confirmed that two labourers and two minor girls were among the dead. Authorities have also raised questions about the legality of that warehouse. The Khatu Shyam fire is a separate incident, and no link between the two is suggested.

What Happens Next?

What caused the fire, and could it have been avoided? Why were more than two dozen gas cylinders stored in an eatery on a pilgrim route? Will the administration inspect other eateries near the temple during the fair? And will safety rules for cylinders be tightened before the next crowd arrives? Officials have not said.

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