A Mother Fights For Life, Her Class 9 Son Dies Hours After Allegedly Stabbing Her In Guwahati: What Happened Inside Their Home?

Two events that happened within a single day have shocked a family and left a lot of doubts for the police.

Violence in One Day

During Friday, in Haldhi Mill, in East Jyotinagar, Guwahati, a student from Class 9 allegedly attacked his mother with a sharp instrument. The woman received critical injuries during the incident.

Rushed to the Hospital

She was transported to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she continues to stay in the ICU with her critical condition.

Another Event in the City

In another and a subsequent event, the boy fell from a building in the area called ABC of Guwahati. As a result, he got injured and then died.

The Evidence

An image captured by a CCTV camera from the area shows the teenager leaving the house after attacking his mother.

Questions Without Answers

Much remains unknown. Police have not yet said what led to the alleged attack. The circumstances of the boy’s death are unclear, and so is the sequence of events between the two incidents. The reports so far also do not describe what officers found at the home or whether anyone else was present.

Until investigators establish these facts, any explanation would be speculation.

What Next?

Will the mother recover? And will she be able to tell the police what happened? What will the investigation reveal about the hours in between the two happenings? What will the family, the neighbours and the school have to say about the boy? And will the police be able to tell what no one can at the moment?

A family which stayed under one roof is now separated into ICU and the house of mourning.

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