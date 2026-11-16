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Home > Regionals News > A Mother’s Final Days Turned Into A Nightmare: Son Accused Of Strangling 85-Year-Old Mother Over Medical Expenses

A Mother’s Final Days Turned Into A Nightmare: Son Accused Of Strangling 85-Year-Old Mother Over Medical Expenses

An 85-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by her 65-year-old son in Kolkata’s Haridevpur over reported financial difficulties and medical expenses. Police arrested the accused and launched an investigation.

A Mother’s Final Days Turned Into A Nightmare: Son Accused Of Strangling 85-Year-Old Mother Over Medical Expenses
A Mother’s Final Days Turned Into A Nightmare: Son Accused Of Strangling 85-Year-Old Mother Over Medical Expenses

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-11-16 15:33 IST

An elderly woman, ill for a long time, was found dead at home on a Monday morning. Within minutes, the man who allegedly killed her had dialled 100 to report it himself.

A Quiet House On Hafiz Mohammad Ishaq Road

In the Haridevpur police station area, near the Lal Masjid, a mother and son lived on the second floor of a house on Hafiz Mohammad Ishaq Road. The ground floor was rented out.

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The mother, Umarani Ghosh, was 85. Her son, Sagar Ghosh, was 65. By all accounts, the household had been under strain for years.

Monday, Around 11 AM

According to reports, at about 11 am on Monday, Sagar allegedly strangled his mother with a white thread tied around her neck inside their home.

Sources say Umarani had been ill for a long time, and that her son was unable to bear the cost of her treatment.

A Call To 100

What happened next surprised many. After the alleged act, Sagar himself called the police helpline 100 and informed them about the matter.

Haridevpur police reached the spot after receiving the information. They first detained him, questioned him, and then placed him under arrest.

An Engineer Who Lost His Footing

Sagar is an engineer by profession. He reportedly lost his job during the lockdown period in 2021, and the family has faced financial difficulties since then.

Locals say he rarely stepped out of the house after 2021 and was seen only occasionally. Some neighbours allege that his speech seemed incoherent, and many in the area believe he is mentally ill. This remains a claim by locals and has not been confirmed by any medical or police authority.

The Wife Who Left

Before 2021, Sagar’s wife and child also lived in the house. Local sources allege that during the lockdown, Sagar tried to kill his wife by hitting her with a hammer. Since then, she has reportedly been living at her father’s house with the child. This too is an allegation by local sources, and the input does not mention any police case on it.

Homicide Team On The Case

Officials from the homicide department reached the spot and began their investigation. Police are now trying to establish the exact reason behind the incident.

What Happens Next?

Was it only the burden of medical bills, or was there something deeper? Will his mental state be examined by doctors? And will the earlier allegation involving his wife now come under scrutiny? Police have not given answers yet, and the probe is on.

Also Read: 1 Year of Online Romance, Canadian Girlfriend Arrives in India for Wedding, But Her Real Age Leaves Boyfriend Stunned; What Happened in Neemrana?

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A Mother’s Final Days Turned Into A Nightmare: Son Accused Of Strangling 85-Year-Old Mother Over Medical Expenses

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A Mother’s Final Days Turned Into A Nightmare: Son Accused Of Strangling 85-Year-Old Mother Over Medical Expenses

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A Mother’s Final Days Turned Into A Nightmare: Son Accused Of Strangling 85-Year-Old Mother Over Medical Expenses
A Mother’s Final Days Turned Into A Nightmare: Son Accused Of Strangling 85-Year-Old Mother Over Medical Expenses
A Mother’s Final Days Turned Into A Nightmare: Son Accused Of Strangling 85-Year-Old Mother Over Medical Expenses
A Mother’s Final Days Turned Into A Nightmare: Son Accused Of Strangling 85-Year-Old Mother Over Medical Expenses
A Mother’s Final Days Turned Into A Nightmare: Son Accused Of Strangling 85-Year-Old Mother Over Medical Expenses

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