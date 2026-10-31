‘A New Journey Began Yesterday’: Omar Abdullah Announces Marriage To Journalist Nidhi Razdan, Shares First Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has begun a new chapter in his personal life. The National Conference leader has announced his marriage to journalist Nidhi Razdan through a social media post on Saturday. Abdullah shared a picture with Razdan on Instagram and confirmed the wedding with a short but meaningful caption. “A new journey began yesterday,” he wrote, tagging Razdan in the post. The announcement has attracted attention as it comes just three months after the Supreme Court agreed to dissolve his marriage with estranged wife Payal Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah Shares Wedding Picture With Nidhi Razdan

Omar Abdullah shared the wedding update with his Instagram followers a day after the ceremony. His post featured a picture of the newly married couple. The Chief Minister kept the announcement brief. However, his caption confirmed that the two had begun a new journey together.

Supreme Court Granted Divorce To Omar Abdullah In July

The marriage announcement comes after a major legal development in Abdullah’s personal life. On July 31, 2026, the Supreme Court agreed to dissolve his marriage with Payal Abdullah. Both parties informed the court that they had mutually agreed to separate and settle their pending disputes.

They also agreed to withdraw the cases filed against each other. The matter reached the Supreme Court after Omar Abdullah challenged the Delhi High Court’s decision refusing to grant him a divorce.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the couple, told the court that they had resolved their differences. Both sides subsequently sought dissolution of their marriage by mutual consent under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Omar And Payal Abdullah Had Been Living Separately Since 2009

Omar Abdullah and Payal Abdullah married in 1994 after meeting while working at The Oberoi Hotel in Delhi. They have two sons, Zahir and Zamir. However, their relationship had been strained for several years. The couple had been living separately since 2009. Omar publicly announced their separation in 2011. The Supreme Court had also noted that they had been living apart for several years before agreeing to end their marriage.