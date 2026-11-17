It was supposed to be a night out at the folk theatre in a village in West Bengal. By Monday morning, a case of rape has been lodged by a teen that has landed six men behind bars.

Night Out At The Jatra

Last night, a Jatra performance took place in the village in Kashipur, Purulia district, which drew entire neighborhoods at night. A 17-year-old girl from a local tribe went to watch the performance.

There is nothing in the information available till now that could suggest anything untoward happened when she left the place.

The Walk Home

According to the report filed by the police, it happened last morning while she was walking home after the performance. The young lady reportedly had known one of the accused. As per the reports, she was allegedly lured to an isolated place by the man she was having relations with.

What the Police Say

According to the police, she was allegedly raped there by him and two other men. The others present there are also allegedly sexually assaulted her.

There is nothing concrete about what transpired during those few hours.

Complaint

The girl lodged a complaint against her assault in written form at the Kashipur police station on Monday. On the basis of this complaint, police initiated an inquiry and promptly made some arrests.

Six Arrests

In this regard, the police have arrested six accused individuals. All of these individuals will appear in the court of Raghunathpur Sub Divisional Court on Tuesday. It may be mentioned here that the inquiry is still going on and police are examining all aspects of the incident.

A Village Poses Tough Questions

This incident has once again thrown the issue of the safety of women and minor girls into focus. This time questions have been raised regarding the arrangement for a Jatra where the event goes on late into the night with people returning home in darkness.

What Happens Next?

Will the court send the six accused to police or judicial custody? What will the medical examination and the evidence collected from the spot add to the case? And what, if anything, will change in how village events are made safe after dark? Police have not yet said, and the investigation is on.