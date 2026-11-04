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Home > Regionals News > West Bengal Constable Dies During Midnight Patrol After Four Gunshots, What Happened When His Colleagues Entered a Hotel?

West Bengal Constable Dies During Midnight Patrol After Four Gunshots, What Happened When His Colleagues Entered a Hotel?

A 40-year-old police constable died after shooting himself with his service revolver near the Panagarh bypass in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. Police have launched an investigation to determine what led to the incident.

Representative Image (Photo: Unsplash)
Representative Image (Photo: Unsplash)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Wed 2026-11-04 19:43 IST

A police constable posted with the Kanksa Traffic Guard under the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate died after shooting himself with his service revolver during a night patrol on Tuesday. The incident took place near Panagarh bypass in West Bengal.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Jana, 40. Police have started an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

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What Happened Near Panagarh Bypass During Night Patrol?

According to police sources, Sanjay Jana was on patrol in a police mobile van near Swai More on National Highway 19. The van stopped in front of a hotel at around 12:26 am on Tuesday night. The driver and other police personnel reportedly went inside the hotel. However, Jana remained outside near the vehicle.

A short while later, he allegedly used his service revolver to shoot himself in the head four times. He suffered critical injuries and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Durgapur. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Constable’s Wife Also Works in West Bengal Police

Sanjay Jana originally belonged to Medinipur. His wife is also a police personnel and is currently posted in Asansol. Following the incident, police cordoned off the area. Civic police personnel were also deployed to maintain security and manage the situation.

Local hotel owner Kanchan Pal said police officers, the driver and civic police personnel were present at the spot when the incident occurred.

Police Investigating What Led to Constable’s Death

Pal said he received information about the incident from hotel employees at around 12:30 am. He also revealed that CCTV cameras in the area were undergoing repair work at the time. This could make it difficult to establish the exact sequence of events through local camera footage. Senior police officials are investigating the case to determine what led to the incident. The reason behind Jana’s death has not yet been established.

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West Bengal Constable Dies During Midnight Patrol After Four Gunshots, What Happened When His Colleagues Entered a Hotel?

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West Bengal Constable Dies During Midnight Patrol After Four Gunshots, What Happened When His Colleagues Entered a Hotel?

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West Bengal Constable Dies During Midnight Patrol After Four Gunshots, What Happened When His Colleagues Entered a Hotel?

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West Bengal Constable Dies During Midnight Patrol After Four Gunshots, What Happened When His Colleagues Entered a Hotel?
West Bengal Constable Dies During Midnight Patrol After Four Gunshots, What Happened When His Colleagues Entered a Hotel?
West Bengal Constable Dies During Midnight Patrol After Four Gunshots, What Happened When His Colleagues Entered a Hotel?
West Bengal Constable Dies During Midnight Patrol After Four Gunshots, What Happened When His Colleagues Entered a Hotel?
West Bengal Constable Dies During Midnight Patrol After Four Gunshots, What Happened When His Colleagues Entered a Hotel?

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