Hakuben Parmar was found dead in a secluded spot on November 11. Police say the reason lay inside her own family, in a relationship that her two nieces could not accept.

A Body Near The Tracks

On November 11, the body of a woman named Hakuben Parmar was found in a secluded area near Navagarh railway station in Gujarat’s Rajkot district.

Her family led a nomadic life, and she is survived by a son and two daughters.

A Call From Junagadh To Jetpur

According to sources close to the investigation, who spoke to India Today, two sisters named Radha and Madhu called Hakuben from Junagadh to Jetpur. Hakuben was their aunt.

What the sisters had planned for her, police allege, was far from a family visit.

The Soda That Did Not Do Its Job

Sources say the sisters tried to poison her by mixing a poisonous substance into her soda. It did not kill her.

A Scarf, A Few Hours Later

A few hours later, according to the same sources, the sisters strangled Hakuben with her own scarf. Reports say two other men were involved as well.

Behind The Story

According to police, the crime occurred due to a family tiff. Hakuben was reported to be having an affair with her nephew Ravi, who happens to be the brother of Radha and Madhu. This enraged the two sisters.

Police revealed that the sisters frequently quarreled with their aunt regarding the affair and asked her to end the same. She denied and thus the arguments within the family occurred often.

An Argument That Went To Extremes

Just a few days before the death of the woman, the argument occurred with much intensity. Hakuben, Radha, Madhu, Laxman, whose other name is Lakha (the husband of Madhu) and their roommate, Bhupat Vaghela were reported to have argued among themselves. Police have made this tiff between the family members the motive behind the crime.

A Complaint From A Brother

Following the murder, Arvindbhai Vaghela, who was the brother of Hakuben, filed a complaint against four individuals. A murder case was lodged against them under Sections 103(1), 61(2) and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Four Arrests

Police have arrested four accused: Radha, Madhu, Laxman and Bhupatbhai Popatbhai Vaghela.

What Happens Next?

Will the court grant police remand, and what will the accused say in custody? Will forensic and post mortem reports confirm the poison and the strangulation? What exactly was the role of each of the four, and who was present when Hakuben died? And what happens now to the children she leaves behind? Police have not said more so far.

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