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Home > Regionals News > A Slap That Turned Into Murder: Congress Leader Allegedly Shoots BJP MLA’s 38-Year-Old Nephew Dead Amid Political Rivalry On Diwali

A Slap That Turned Into Murder: Congress Leader Allegedly Shoots BJP MLA’s 38-Year-Old Nephew Dead Amid Political Rivalry On Diwali

A Diwali evening quarrel in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj turned fatal after lawyer Anuj Chaturvedi was shot dead. Congress leader Amol Dixit has been named the accused amid rivalry allegations.

A Slap That Turned Into Murder: Congress Leader Allegedly Shoots BJP MLA's 38-Year-Old Nephew Dead Amid Political Rivalry On Diwali
A Slap That Turned Into Murder: Congress Leader Allegedly Shoots BJP MLA's 38-Year-Old Nephew Dead Amid Political Rivalry On Diwali

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 11:27 IST

On the evening of Diwali, a street quarrel in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district allegedly ended in gunfire. Anuj Chaturvedi, a 38-year-old lawyer and a relative of BJP MLA Archana Pandey, was shot dead near Chhibramau police station. Police have named Amol Dixit, the Congress district general secretary, as the accused. A political rivalry and a land dispute are being examined as possible causes. The accused is reported to have surrendered in one account and to be absconding in another, which police will have to clarify.

A Festive Evening Turns Tense

It was Diwali evening, a time for lamps and family gatherings. Around 6:30 pm, close to the Chhibramau Kotwali police station, an argument was reported between Dixit and a younger member of the Chaturvedi family. The dead man’s brother, Dheeraj Chaturvedi, told police the accused had a heated exchange with the younger brother and beat him up. One report describes the clash as a slapping dispute.

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The Lawyer Who Went to Ask Why

When the lawyer Anuj Chaturvedi heard what had happened, he went to ask the accused for an explanation. According to the family’s account, the accused suddenly pulled out a pistol and fired four rounds at him in the alley in front of the police station. Chaturvedi fell in a pool of blood and died on the spot. These are the family’s allegations, and police are verifying the events.

An MLA at the Scene

On hearing the news, BJP MLA Archana Pandey of Chhibramau rushed to the scene. She wept on seeing the body, and the atmosphere became charged with grief. Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar and an Additional Superintendent of Police arrived with a large force, and a heavy police presence was deployed to keep order.

Politics, Land and an Old Rivalry

Preliminary information points to an old political rivalry between the two men, with a land dispute also mentioned as a cause. Police are verifying every angle. The dispute has taken on a sharper edge because the accused belongs to the Congress and the victim’s family is linked to a BJP legislator. At this stage, however, the motive remains an allegation and has not been proved.

Surrender or Search?

One report says Dixit later surrendered before the police. Another says he is absconding and that five special teams are raiding various places to find him. The two accounts cannot both be right. Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post mortem, and a forensic team is collecting evidence from the spot.

What Happens Next?

Will police confirm whether the accused surrendered or fled? Will the post mortem and forensic evidence back the family’s account of four shots? Will the land dispute and political rivalry be proved as motives, and will the case turn into a bigger political clash? And will the festival that Kannauj celebrates every year now be remembered for a killing in front of a police station? The investigation will decide how this story ends.

Also Read: We Are Both Adults’: Mahakumbh’s Viral ‘Daatun Boy’ Akash Elopes, Marries Woman Of His Choice; Now Seeks Police Protection

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A Slap That Turned Into Murder: Congress Leader Allegedly Shoots BJP MLA’s 38-Year-Old Nephew Dead Amid Political Rivalry On Diwali
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A Slap That Turned Into Murder: Congress Leader Allegedly Shoots BJP MLA’s 38-Year-Old Nephew Dead Amid Political Rivalry On Diwali

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A Slap That Turned Into Murder: Congress Leader Allegedly Shoots BJP MLA’s 38-Year-Old Nephew Dead Amid Political Rivalry On Diwali

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A Slap That Turned Into Murder: Congress Leader Allegedly Shoots BJP MLA’s 38-Year-Old Nephew Dead Amid Political Rivalry On Diwali
A Slap That Turned Into Murder: Congress Leader Allegedly Shoots BJP MLA’s 38-Year-Old Nephew Dead Amid Political Rivalry On Diwali
A Slap That Turned Into Murder: Congress Leader Allegedly Shoots BJP MLA’s 38-Year-Old Nephew Dead Amid Political Rivalry On Diwali
A Slap That Turned Into Murder: Congress Leader Allegedly Shoots BJP MLA’s 38-Year-Old Nephew Dead Amid Political Rivalry On Diwali
A Slap That Turned Into Murder: Congress Leader Allegedly Shoots BJP MLA’s 38-Year-Old Nephew Dead Amid Political Rivalry On Diwali

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