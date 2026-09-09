Aakriti Chaudhary NSA Detention: UP Govt Moves Supreme Court Against Allahabad HC Order

The Uttar Pradesh government will challenge in the Supreme Court the Allahabad High Court order quashing the NSA detention of student-activist Aakriti Chaudhary.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday informed the Chief Justice of India-led bench that the UP government will file an appeal against the High Court judgment.

The Allahabad High Court had quashed Chaudhary’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) in connection with a workers’ protest in Noida.

The High Court had strongly criticised Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam over the detention. The court described the use of the NSA as ‘worthy of derision’ and said the grounds for detention were speculative and not supported by material.

The court had also ordered ₹5 lakh compensation to Aakriti Chaudhary for her illegal detention. It directed that the compensation be recovered from the salaries of the officials responsible for the detention.

The High Court further directed that its displeasure against the officials, including the District Magistrate, be recorded in their service records.

Chaudhary, a 25-year-old student, was arrested in connection with the workers’ protest in Noida in April 2026. The workers were protesting over their demand for minimum wages.

During the hearing, the High Court noted that Chaudhary was taken into custody on the evening of April 11, while her arrest was shown on April 12. The court also noted that violence during the protest broke out only on April 13.

The High Court had observed that the detention order appeared to have been issued without proper application of mind.