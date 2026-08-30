AAP Leader Gurpreet Gopi Shot Dead By Armed Assailants; Second Party Leader Killed In 6 Months

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gurpreet Singh Gopi was shot dead in Punjab’s Mamdot town after armed assailants allegedly chased the motorcycle he was travelling on and opened fire. The killing has brought renewed attention to concerns over violent attacks in the state, with police probing an old dispute between the two parties and an election-related rivalry emerging as a key angle.

AAP Leader Gurpreet Singh Gopi Shot Dead

According to police, Gurpreet Singh Gopi was travelling on a motorcycle with a man identified as Harpreet when the attackers, who were travelling in a car, allegedly chased them and opened fire, reports NDTV. Gopi sustained critical injuries in the firing and was killed in the attack. Police have launched an investigation to establish the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the killing.

Who Was Gurpreet Singh Gopi?

Gurpreet Singh Gopi was an Aam Aadmi Party leader from the Mamdot area of Punjab’s Ferozepur district. He was associated with the party’s local political activities and was known in the area for his involvement in local politics. His killing has sparked concern among political circles as police investigate whether his political activities and an earlier election-related dispute were connected to the attack.

Old Dispute, Election Angle Under Probe

SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the two parties involved in the incident had an old dispute. According to the police, an election-related dispute has emerged as an important angle in the investigation. “The two parties had an old dispute. The attackers have been identified and our teams have been formed,” the SSP said. Police are now working to determine the precise circumstances that led to the shooting and whether the suspected attackers had any direct political or personal motive.

Multiple Teams Launched, Raids Underway

Police have formed multiple teams to track down the accused. Raids are being conducted at various locations as investigators work to make arrests. Officials said efforts are underway to gather evidence, identify the sequence of the attack and establish the role of all those allegedly involved.

Killing Adds To Concerns Over Violence in Punjab

The incident comes amid continuing concerns over targeted killings and violent crime in Punjab. The shooting of a political leader has once again raised questions over law and order in the state. With the investigation still underway, police are focusing on the old dispute and election-related rivalry as they work to establish the motive behind Gurpreet Singh Gopi’s killing. Earlier, this year, another AAP leader Satvinder Pal Singh, also known as Lucky Oberoi, was also killed by two unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar.

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