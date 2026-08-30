LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > AAP Leader Gurpreet Gopi Shot Dead By Armed Assailants; Second Party Leader Killed In 6 Months

AAP Leader Gurpreet Gopi Shot Dead By Armed Assailants; Second Party Leader Killed In 6 Months

Assailants in a car chased down the motorcycle carrying Gopi and his associate, Harpreet, opening fire and killing Gopi while injuring Harpreet.

The incident highlights growing security and law-and-order concerns over political violence in the state
The incident highlights growing security and law-and-order concerns over political violence in the state

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 08:01 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gurpreet Singh Gopi was shot dead in Punjab’s Mamdot town after armed assailants allegedly chased the motorcycle he was travelling on and opened fire. The killing has brought renewed attention to concerns over violent attacks in the state, with police probing an old dispute between the two parties and an election-related rivalry emerging as a key angle.

AAP Leader Gurpreet Singh Gopi Shot Dead

According to police, Gurpreet Singh Gopi was travelling on a motorcycle with a man identified as Harpreet when the attackers, who were travelling in a car, allegedly chased them and opened fire, reports NDTV. Gopi sustained critical injuries in the firing and was killed in the attack. Police have launched an investigation to establish the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the killing.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Was Gurpreet Singh Gopi?

Gurpreet Singh Gopi was an Aam Aadmi Party leader from the Mamdot area of Punjab’s Ferozepur district. He was associated with the party’s local political activities and was known in the area for his involvement in local politics. His killing has sparked concern among political circles as police investigate whether his political activities and an earlier election-related dispute were connected to the attack.

Old Dispute, Election Angle Under Probe

SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the two parties involved in the incident had an old dispute. According to the police, an election-related dispute has emerged as an important angle in the investigation. “The two parties had an old dispute. The attackers have been identified and our teams have been formed,” the SSP said. Police are now working to determine the precise circumstances that led to the shooting and whether the suspected attackers had any direct political or personal motive.

Multiple Teams Launched, Raids Underway

Police have formed multiple teams to track down the accused. Raids are being conducted at various locations as investigators work to make arrests. Officials said efforts are underway to gather evidence, identify the sequence of the attack and establish the role of all those allegedly involved.

Killing Adds To Concerns Over Violence in Punjab

The incident comes amid continuing concerns over targeted killings and violent crime in Punjab. The shooting of a political leader has once again raised questions over law and order in the state. With the investigation still underway, police are focusing on the old dispute and election-related rivalry as they work to establish the motive behind Gurpreet Singh Gopi’s killing. Earlier, this year, another AAP leader Satvinder Pal Singh, also known as Lucky Oberoi, was also killed by two unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar.  

Also Read: Nepal Floods: 108 Indians Rescued, Over 275 Still Missing As Search Operations Continue

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AAP Leader Gurpreet Gopi Shot Dead By Armed Assailants; Second Party Leader Killed In 6 Months
Tags: Aam Aadmi PartyAAP leaderBhupinder Singh Sidhu SSPGurpreet Singh Gopihome-hero-pos-2Mamdot Punjab ShootingPolitical Rivalry MurderPunjab Law and Order

RELATED News

Madhya Pradesh Floods: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Chitrakoot, Satna; Villages Cut Off, Bridges Swept Away

Bombay High Court Clerk Exam Cancelled Amid Technical Glitches, Candidate Protests

‘If She Had Got Treatment, She Would Be Alive’: Husband After Constable Wife’s Death In Uttar Pradesh

3 iPhones, Wi-Fi Router, Pen Drive, And Rs 31,000 Seized: How Kolkata Jail Raid Exposed Major Lapses In Terror Convict Aftab Ansari’s Security

Over 30 Students Fall Sick After Lunch On Mangala Express; Medical Teams Rushed To Aid

LATEST NEWS

Roger Federer Full Of Emotions As Swiss Legend Gets Inducted Into International Tennis Hall Of Fame

AAP Leader Gurpreet Gopi Shot Dead By Armed Assailants; Second Party Leader Killed In 6 Months

Nepal Floods: 108 Indians Rescued, Over 275 Still Missing As Search Operations Continue

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF PhD 2026: NTA Releases Result; Check Steps To Download At exams.nta.nic.in/icar

Juventus vs Parma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Argentina Stun Co-Hosts Netherlands to Win Third FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, Dutch Fail to Win Fourth Consecutive Title

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Halt Sales Immediately: FSSAI Bans Everest, Laljee Godhoo From Selling Hing Powder Over Sub-Standard Quality

UFC Fight Night Shanghai Results: Song Yadong Knocks Out Umar Nurmagomedov, Calls For Title Shot | Check Full Results

AAP Leader Gurpreet Gopi Shot Dead By Armed Assailants; Second Party Leader Killed In 6 Months

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AAP Leader Gurpreet Gopi Shot Dead By Armed Assailants; Second Party Leader Killed In 6 Months

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AAP Leader Gurpreet Gopi Shot Dead By Armed Assailants; Second Party Leader Killed In 6 Months
AAP Leader Gurpreet Gopi Shot Dead By Armed Assailants; Second Party Leader Killed In 6 Months
AAP Leader Gurpreet Gopi Shot Dead By Armed Assailants; Second Party Leader Killed In 6 Months
AAP Leader Gurpreet Gopi Shot Dead By Armed Assailants; Second Party Leader Killed In 6 Months

QUICK LINKS