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Home > Regionals News > AAP Leader’s Brother Shot Dead In Amritsar After He Was Returning From Gurudwara; Attackers Shot Repeatedly Before Fleeing – Why Was He Killed?

AAP Leader’s Brother Shot Dead In Amritsar After He Was Returning From Gurudwara; Attackers Shot Repeatedly Before Fleeing – Why Was He Killed?

AAP leader Karaj Singh’s brother Tirath Singh was shot dead near a gurdwara in Amritsar over an alleged old enmity. Police booked four accused, while his friend was injured.

AAP Leader’s Brother Shot Dead Near Amritsar Gurdwara (Image: X)
AAP Leader’s Brother Shot Dead Near Amritsar Gurdwara (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 10:25 IST

Tirath Singh, brother of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Karaj Singh, was allegedly shot dead near a gurdwara in Jhite Kalan village in Amritsar rural on Monday night. His friend, Ranjit Singh, was also shot and injured in the attack. Police suspect an old enmity behind the killing, while four men from the same village have been booked. No arrests had been made till the report was filed.

AAP leader’s brother killed after argument near gurdwara

Reports say that according to police, Tirath and Ranjit were returning after praying at the gurdwara when the accused allegedly confronted them. An argument reportedly turned into a physical fight, after which the attackers opened fire, firing seven to eight rounds before fleeing.

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Tirath suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Ranjit was admitted for treatment, and his condition was stated to be out of danger.

AAP family feud: police name four accused in case

As per reports, Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said four men, Gurdit Singh, Harkirat Singh, Gurjant Singh and Gora, all residents of Jhite Kalan, had been booked. Police are conducting raids to arrest them.

Investigators said Gurdit allegedly held an old grudge against Karaj Singh and his family. The two sides had reportedly clashed earlier, but villagers intervened and resolved the dispute at the time. Police suspect the old rivalry led to Monday night’s confrontation and shooting.

AAP leader’s family has links to local bodies

According to reports, Karaj Singh is a block samiti member, while his mother is the village sarpanch and is affiliated with the AAP. The shooting took place under the jurisdiction of the Chatiwind police station in Amritsar rural.

Police registered a case against the four accused based on statements given by the victim’s family members. Raids are underway, and further investigation is continuing.

Also Read: Daughter Murders Father With Her Lover’s Help, Hides Body In Box; Crime Exposed After 4 Days in Etawah – What Was The Motive?    

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AAP Leader’s Brother Shot Dead In Amritsar After He Was Returning From Gurudwara; Attackers Shot Repeatedly Before Fleeing – Why Was He Killed?
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AAP Leader’s Brother Shot Dead In Amritsar After He Was Returning From Gurudwara; Attackers Shot Repeatedly Before Fleeing – Why Was He Killed?

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AAP Leader’s Brother Shot Dead In Amritsar After He Was Returning From Gurudwara; Attackers Shot Repeatedly Before Fleeing – Why Was He Killed?

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AAP Leader’s Brother Shot Dead In Amritsar After He Was Returning From Gurudwara; Attackers Shot Repeatedly Before Fleeing – Why Was He Killed?
AAP Leader’s Brother Shot Dead In Amritsar After He Was Returning From Gurudwara; Attackers Shot Repeatedly Before Fleeing – Why Was He Killed?
AAP Leader’s Brother Shot Dead In Amritsar After He Was Returning From Gurudwara; Attackers Shot Repeatedly Before Fleeing – Why Was He Killed?
AAP Leader’s Brother Shot Dead In Amritsar After He Was Returning From Gurudwara; Attackers Shot Repeatedly Before Fleeing – Why Was He Killed?
AAP Leader’s Brother Shot Dead In Amritsar After He Was Returning From Gurudwara; Attackers Shot Repeatedly Before Fleeing – Why Was He Killed?

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