Abhishek Banerjee Office Demolition: Why Calcutta HC Halts Buldozer Action Against TMC Leader?

In a major relief for Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, the Calcutta High Court has halted the demolition drive at his Lok Sabha constituency office in Amtala, South 24 Parganas. In its order, the high court directed all parties to maintain a status quo until further orders are issued at the next hearing. The matter was mentioned for an urgent hearing before a High Court bench after the petitioner claimed to possess valid land documents.

Why Calcutta High Court Halted the Demolition Work

The Calcutta High Court ordered a pause on the demolition drive targeting the office of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. The court ruled that no further demolition work be carried out at the site and directed both parties to maintain a status quo until the next hearing. This decision has provided temporary relief to the TMC National General Secretary. The interim order came just hours after Banerjee’s company, Leaps and Bounds, moved the high court seeking urgent intervention against the demolition. According to reports, authorities had already razed portions of the office despite the petitioner’s claim that they possessed valid land ownership documents.

Abhishek Banerjee Accuses Police and BJP of Lawlessness

Banerjee alleged that the authorities acted unlawfully and noted that valuable items were removed from the premises during the drive. “The lawlessness in Bengal is on full display. Despite Supreme Court and High Court rulings holding bulldozer demolitions unconstitutional, my Lok Sabha constituency office at Amtala was demolished yesterday,” he wrote on X. He further alleged that videos showed police alongside BJP workers carrying away laptops, printers, documents, furniture, and other office equipment, describing the action as “theft in uniform”.

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The lawlessness in Bengal is on full display.

Despite SC & HC rulings holding bulldozer demolitions unconstitutional, my Lok Sabha constituency office at Amtala was demolished yesterday. Videos show @WBPolice carrying away trunks filled with laptops, printers, documents,… pic.twitter.com/N1eJkIip0l — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) July 19, 2026