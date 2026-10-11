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Home > Regionals News > Abuses Two Minors For Days, Locals Blackened His Face and Paraded Through Streets in Dehradun, Police Arrested the 32-Year-Old | Watch

Abuses Two Minors For Days, Locals Blackened His Face and Paraded Through Streets in Dehradun, Police Arrested the 32-Year-Old | Watch

A case involving the alleged prolonged sexual abuse of two minor children has surfaced in Dehradun. Locals caught the 32-year-old accused, and a video showing him being paraded through the streets has gone viral as police investigate.

Man Arrested Over Alleged Long-Term Sexual Abuse of Two Minors (Photo: X)
Man Arrested Over Alleged Long-Term Sexual Abuse of Two Minors (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 15:32 IST

A shocking case has been reported from Uttarakhand’s capital, Dehradun, where two minors were sexually abused for a long time. Locals handed over the accused to the police. This incident has triggered public anger, so they paraded him through the streets and blackened his face. Videos of the same have been circulating across social media. The accused is identified as 32-year-old Jitendra Singh. He has been arrested after children’s families filed a complaint against him. Police have registered the case against him under relevant legal provisions. Further action will be taken as per law. 

Dehradun Residents Catch Man Over Alleged Abuse of Two Children

According to reports, the incident came to light on Friday, October 9, in the Mothrowala area of Dehradun. Local residents allegedly caught Singh after suspecting him of inappropriate conduct involving children in the neighbourhood.

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Residents claimed that the accused had been sexually abusing two minor children for a prolonged period. The children’s family members, with help from other locals, apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

Viral Video Shows Angry Locals Parading the Accused

The incident sparked anger among residents, and a crowd gathered at the spot. Some people allegedly blackened the accused’s face and paraded him through the streets. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Police reached the area after receiving information and took the accused into custody.

Who Is the Accused in the Dehradun Minor Abuse Case?

According to police, Singh originally belongs to Dhampur in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. He was reportedly living at Alpha Tower in the Nehru Colony area of Dehradun. The allegations were subsequently brought to the attention of the Nehru Colony police, where the children’s families lodged a complaint.

Police Register Case as Probe Continues

Nehru Colony police station in-charge Devendra Chauhan said a case had been registered based on the complaint filed by the minor children’s family members. The accused has been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the accused will be subject to legal proceedings.

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Abuses Two Minors For Days, Locals Blackened His Face and Paraded Through Streets in Dehradun, Police Arrested the 32-Year-Old | Watch
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Abuses Two Minors For Days, Locals Blackened His Face and Paraded Through Streets in Dehradun, Police Arrested the 32-Year-Old | Watch

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Abuses Two Minors For Days, Locals Blackened His Face and Paraded Through Streets in Dehradun, Police Arrested the 32-Year-Old | Watch
Abuses Two Minors For Days, Locals Blackened His Face and Paraded Through Streets in Dehradun, Police Arrested the 32-Year-Old | Watch
Abuses Two Minors For Days, Locals Blackened His Face and Paraded Through Streets in Dehradun, Police Arrested the 32-Year-Old | Watch
Abuses Two Minors For Days, Locals Blackened His Face and Paraded Through Streets in Dehradun, Police Arrested the 32-Year-Old | Watch
Abuses Two Minors For Days, Locals Blackened His Face and Paraded Through Streets in Dehradun, Police Arrested the 32-Year-Old | Watch

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