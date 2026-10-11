Abuses Two Minors For Days, Locals Blackened His Face and Paraded Through Streets in Dehradun, Police Arrested the 32-Year-Old | Watch

A shocking case has been reported from Uttarakhand’s capital, Dehradun, where two minors were sexually abused for a long time. Locals handed over the accused to the police. This incident has triggered public anger, so they paraded him through the streets and blackened his face. Videos of the same have been circulating across social media. The accused is identified as 32-year-old Jitendra Singh. He has been arrested after children’s families filed a complaint against him. Police have registered the case against him under relevant legal provisions. Further action will be taken as per law.

Dehradun Residents Catch Man Over Alleged Abuse of Two Children

According to reports, the incident came to light on Friday, October 9, in the Mothrowala area of Dehradun. Local residents allegedly caught Singh after suspecting him of inappropriate conduct involving children in the neighbourhood.

Residents claimed that the accused had been sexually abusing two minor children for a prolonged period. The children’s family members, with help from other locals, apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

Viral Video Shows Angry Locals Parading the Accused

The incident sparked anger among residents, and a crowd gathered at the spot. Some people allegedly blackened the accused’s face and paraded him through the streets. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Police reached the area after receiving information and took the accused into custody.

उत्तराखंड की राजधानी देहरादून के मोथरोवाला में स्थानीय लोगों ने UP क़े जिला बिजनौर क़े रहने वाले जितेंद्र सिंह को पकड़कर मुँह काला करके जुलूस निकाला। आरोप था की उसने कई बच्चो क़े साथ कुकर्म किया है। पुलिस ने FIR दर्ज करके उसे जेल भेज दिया। सडक पर जुलूस निकालकर आरोपी की पिटाई करने वाले लोगों पर भी FIR हुई है। — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) October 11, 2026

Who Is the Accused in the Dehradun Minor Abuse Case?

According to police, Singh originally belongs to Dhampur in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. He was reportedly living at Alpha Tower in the Nehru Colony area of Dehradun. The allegations were subsequently brought to the attention of the Nehru Colony police, where the children’s families lodged a complaint.

Police Register Case as Probe Continues

Nehru Colony police station in-charge Devendra Chauhan said a case had been registered based on the complaint filed by the minor children’s family members. The accused has been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the accused will be subject to legal proceedings.