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Home > Regionals News > Accusing Wife of Adultery for Speaking to Male Friend Amounts to Mental Cruelty: Jharkhand High Court

Accusing Wife of Adultery for Speaking to Male Friend Amounts to Mental Cruelty: Jharkhand High Court

The Jharkhand High Court also noted that the husband had failed to produce credible evidence to substantiate his allegations of cruelty against his wife. The court declined to rely on the testimony of the couple's 11-year-old daughter, who admitted that her evidence had been prepared at her father's direction.

The court further observed that the wife was willing to resume married life, while the husband was unwilling to reconcile. (Representative AI Image)
The court further observed that the wife was willing to resume married life, while the husband was unwilling to reconcile. (Representative AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 13:18 IST

Accusing a wife of adultery merely because she speaks to a male friend over the phone amounts to mental cruelty, the Jharkhand High Court observed on Wednesday.  The court observed such allegations are rooted in gender-based stereotypes.
 
A bench comprising Chief Justice MS Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad made the observations while dismissing a husband’s appeal challenging a family court order which had rejected his divorce petition.
 
The couple married in 2005 and have two children. The man had approached the Family Court in 2021, seeking divorce on the ground that his wife was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair as she frequently spoke to her male friend over the phone. However, the wife alleged that she had been subjected to torture at her matrimonial home over dowry demands.
 
“To our considered view, such allegations are typical gender-based stereotypes, where, if a woman talks to a man, even if he is a friend, charges of adultery or of an extramarital relationship are levelled. We are, therefore, of the considered view that such allegations amount to cruelty towards the wife,” the Court observed.
The Jharkhand High Court also noted that the husband had failed to produce credible evidence to substantiate his allegations of cruelty against his wife. The court declined to rely on the testimony of the couple’s 11-year-old daughter, who admitted that her evidence had been prepared at her father’s direction.
 
The court further observed that the wife was willing to resume married life, while the husband was unwilling to reconcile.
“So far as the evidence of the appellant is concerned, although he has stated that he was subjected to both physical and mental cruelty, that statement is not corroborated by any credible evidence,” the court further said.
Finding no grounds to interfere with the Family Court’s decision, the High Court upheld its order and dismissed the husband’s appeal seeking divorce.
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Accusing Wife of Adultery for Speaking to Male Friend Amounts to Mental Cruelty: Jharkhand High Court

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Accusing Wife of Adultery for Speaking to Male Friend Amounts to Mental Cruelty: Jharkhand High Court

Accusing Wife of Adultery for Speaking to Male Friend Amounts to Mental Cruelty: Jharkhand High Court

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Accusing Wife of Adultery for Speaking to Male Friend Amounts to Mental Cruelty: Jharkhand High Court

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Accusing Wife of Adultery for Speaking to Male Friend Amounts to Mental Cruelty: Jharkhand High Court
Accusing Wife of Adultery for Speaking to Male Friend Amounts to Mental Cruelty: Jharkhand High Court
Accusing Wife of Adultery for Speaking to Male Friend Amounts to Mental Cruelty: Jharkhand High Court
Accusing Wife of Adultery for Speaking to Male Friend Amounts to Mental Cruelty: Jharkhand High Court
Accusing Wife of Adultery for Speaking to Male Friend Amounts to Mental Cruelty: Jharkhand High Court

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