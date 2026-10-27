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Home > Regionals News > Actor Vijay Deverakonda Trolling: 7 X Users Booked by  Telangana Police For Online Harassment, Objectionable Content Circulation

Actor Vijay Deverakonda Trolling: 7 X Users Booked by  Telangana Police For Online Harassment, Objectionable Content Circulation

The complainant alleged that the accused also targeted the actor's family members and relatives by making obscene and humiliating references concerning their personal and family matters, causing mental distress and harm to their reputation and dignity.

The complainant stated that he is in possession of screenshots, post URLs, photographs, videos and other digital evidence related to the posts. (Pic: ANI)
The complainant stated that he is in possession of screenshots, post URLs, photographs, videos and other digital evidence related to the posts. (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-27 15:50 IST

Gachibowli police have registered a case based on a complaint from actor Vijay Deverakonda’s team regarding alleged online harassment and circulation of objectionable content against the actor and his family.
 
According to the FIR, the complaint was filed on October 5 by P Nishanth, the social media manager of Vijay Deverakonda. In his complaint, Nishanth stated that certain X (formerly Twitter) accounts have been repeatedly posting, circulating and reposting morphed and manipulated photographs, threatening content, vulgar and abusive comments, and defamatory statements against the actor.
 
The complainant alleged that the accused also targeted the actor’s family members and relatives by making obscene and humiliating references concerning their personal and family matters, causing mental distress and harm to their reputation and dignity.
 
The X accounts named in the FIR include @narasimha_chow2, @Dallas_Dheeru, @Tent_owner8,@TentOwners200, @Oka_Dhagad, @far_fetchd, @ElugamRaajkumar.
 
The complainant stated that he is in possession of screenshots, post URLs, photographs, videos and other digital evidence related to the posts.
 
Based on the complaint, Gachibowli Police registered a case in under Sections 351(2), 352, 356(1), 294(1) of BNS and Section 67 of the IT Act.  Meanwhile, a police official said, “Ten days ago we received a written complaint from actor Vijay Deverakonda’s team. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter.” 
 
The FIR comes in the backdrop of online controversy surrounding Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s appearance on ‘Koffee with Karan’ show, which sparked widespread discussion and trolling on social media.
A media statement from Vijay’s team stated, “Every identified instance of publishing, reposting or amplifying potentially unlawful content may be examined on its own merits. Appropriate legal remedies will be pursued wherever warranted, in accordance with due process.” 
 
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Actor Vijay Deverakonda Trolling: 7 X Users Booked by  Telangana Police For Online Harassment, Objectionable Content Circulation
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Actor Vijay Deverakonda Trolling: 7 X Users Booked by  Telangana Police For Online Harassment, Objectionable Content Circulation

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Actor Vijay Deverakonda Trolling: 7 X Users Booked by  Telangana Police For Online Harassment, Objectionable Content Circulation

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Actor Vijay Deverakonda Trolling: 7 X Users Booked by  Telangana Police For Online Harassment, Objectionable Content Circulation
Actor Vijay Deverakonda Trolling: 7 X Users Booked by  Telangana Police For Online Harassment, Objectionable Content Circulation
Actor Vijay Deverakonda Trolling: 7 X Users Booked by  Telangana Police For Online Harassment, Objectionable Content Circulation
Actor Vijay Deverakonda Trolling: 7 X Users Booked by  Telangana Police For Online Harassment, Objectionable Content Circulation
Actor Vijay Deverakonda Trolling: 7 X Users Booked by  Telangana Police For Online Harassment, Objectionable Content Circulation

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