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Home > Regionals News > Affair With Neighbour’s Wife Turns Deadly: Man’s Throat Slit, Head Severed In Shocking Murder

Affair With Neighbour’s Wife Turns Deadly: Man’s Throat Slit, Head Severed In Shocking Murder

A 31-year-old Assam man was allegedly murdered and decapitated following a dispute over his reported relationship with a neighbour’s wife. Four people, including a woman, were arrested.

Affair With Neighbour’s Wife Turns Deadly
Affair With Neighbour’s Wife Turns Deadly

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 16:19 IST

A 31-year-old man is said to have been murdered and decapitated in the Jorhat district of Assam after a dispute regarding an extramarital relationship he had reportedly developed with his neighbour’s wife. Four persons, including one lady, have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Victim Reported Missing On September 7

Anil Rajgarh is the victim whose identity has been ascertained by the police. He hails from Greenview Tea Estate of the Mariani region in Jorhat. As per the police statement, Anil suddenly went missing on September 7, leading his family to lodge a complaint at Mariani police station. Later, during the process of investigation, the dead body of Anil was found near the Bhogdoi River on September 11. Trinayan Chamuah, Mariani CDSP, told ANI that Anil was allegedly first attacked with a sharp-edged knife and then decapitated with a machete.

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Four Accused Arrested

Police have arrested Kapil Karmakar, his wife Anima Karmakar, Kapil’s younger brother Sanjeet Karmakar, and their friend Mahesh Rajgarh in the case. Investigators said Anil had reportedly been in contact with Anima for several months. According to police, on September 7 Anima allegedly invited Anil to the tea garden area, where her husband Kapil and the two other accused were already present.

Body Disposed Of After The Murder

Police said Anima allegedly attacked Anil first with a blade, after which Kapil, Sanjeet and Mahesh joined in the assault. The four accused allegedly beheaded him during the attack. Following the murder, the body was reportedly placed inside a sack, dragged to a riverbank and buried there in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Weapon Recovered, Case Registered

During the investigation, police recovered the weapon allegedly used in the killing from the residence of one of the accused. A case has been registered against all four under relevant provisions of the CrPC relating to murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

Accused Reportedly Confess

Police said the accused have confessed to their alleged roles in the crime during questioning, though further legal proceedings remain ongoing. A postmortem was conducted after the recovery of Anil’s body, and investigators are continuing to examine additional evidence connected to the case.

Similar Incident Reported In Odisha

In a separate and equally disturbing case from Deogarh, Odisha, a young man who had gone to visit his girlfriend’s home was allegedly murdered, after which his body was set on fire using petrol in the courtyard of the house.

Also Read: 70-Year-Old Husband Plots Murder Amid Family Troubles: The Shocking Ballia Case Involving Sick Wife, Blind Daughter

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Affair With Neighbour’s Wife Turns Deadly: Man’s Throat Slit, Head Severed In Shocking Murder
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Affair With Neighbour’s Wife Turns Deadly: Man’s Throat Slit, Head Severed In Shocking Murder

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Affair With Neighbour’s Wife Turns Deadly: Man’s Throat Slit, Head Severed In Shocking Murder

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Affair With Neighbour’s Wife Turns Deadly: Man’s Throat Slit, Head Severed In Shocking Murder
Affair With Neighbour’s Wife Turns Deadly: Man’s Throat Slit, Head Severed In Shocking Murder
Affair With Neighbour’s Wife Turns Deadly: Man’s Throat Slit, Head Severed In Shocking Murder
Affair With Neighbour’s Wife Turns Deadly: Man’s Throat Slit, Head Severed In Shocking Murder
Affair With Neighbour’s Wife Turns Deadly: Man’s Throat Slit, Head Severed In Shocking Murder

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