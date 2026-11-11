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Home > Regionals News > After Acquittal By Allahabad High Court, Rampur CRPF Camp Attack Accused Shot Dead Near Police Station

After Acquittal By Allahabad High Court, Rampur CRPF Camp Attack Accused Shot Dead Near Police Station

The attackers opened fire and fled the scene, while his son escaped unhurt. Shareef was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

52-year-old Mohammad Shareef, who was acquitted in the 2008 CRPF camp terror attack case, was shot dead by two masked motorcycle-borne assailants.
52-year-old Mohammad Shareef, who was acquitted in the 2008 CRPF camp terror attack case, was shot dead by two masked motorcycle-borne assailants.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 15:30 IST

A shocking murder has been reported from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, where 52-year-old Mohammad Shareef, who was acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the 2008 CRPF camp terror attack case, was shot dead by two masked motorcycle-borne assailants on Tuesday. The killing took place less than 200 metres from Khajuria Police Station, shortly after Shareef had left the police station. His son, who was riding another motorcycle ahead of him, escaped unharmed as the attackers opened fire and fled.

Shot Dead Minutes After Leaving Police Station

According to police, Shareef left Khajuria Police Station sometime after 6 pm. Around 6.30 pm, he was travelling near Panwaria village when two masked men riding a motorcycle approached him. Shareef was reportedly sitting as a pillion rider on a motorcycle being driven by his son. The attackers allegedly opened fire at him before fleeing the spot. The incident occurred barely 200 metres from the police station, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the killing.

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Son Escapes Unhurt, Police Rush Victim to Hospital

Following the shooting, local residents alerted the police. Officers rushed to the spot and took Shareef to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His son escaped the attack without sustaining any injuries. Police have launched an investigation to identify the attackers and establish the motive behind the murder.

Acquitted in 2008 CRPF Camp Terror Attack Case

Shareef had been arrested in connection with the terror attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur during the intervening night of December 31, 2007, and January 1, 2008. The attack claimed the lives of seven CRPF personnel and a rickshaw-puller, while five others were injured. He was released from jail around a year ago after being acquitted by the Allahabad High Court.

Living With Family After Release

Following his release, Shareef had been living with his family and farming his land in Badanpuri village. His killing has now triggered an investigation, with police working to establish whether the murder was linked to his past or stemmed from another dispute. Further details are awaited.
Also Read: Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra

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After Acquittal By Allahabad High Court, Rampur CRPF Camp Attack Accused Shot Dead Near Police Station
Tags: 2008 Rampur terror attackAllahabad High Court acquittalCRPF camp terror attack 2008Man Shot Dead in Rampurmasked bike-borne assailantsMohammad Shareef murderRampur ShootingUttar Pradesh crime news

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After Acquittal By Allahabad High Court, Rampur CRPF Camp Attack Accused Shot Dead Near Police Station

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After Acquittal By Allahabad High Court, Rampur CRPF Camp Attack Accused Shot Dead Near Police Station
After Acquittal By Allahabad High Court, Rampur CRPF Camp Attack Accused Shot Dead Near Police Station
After Acquittal By Allahabad High Court, Rampur CRPF Camp Attack Accused Shot Dead Near Police Station
After Acquittal By Allahabad High Court, Rampur CRPF Camp Attack Accused Shot Dead Near Police Station
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