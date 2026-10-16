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Home > Regionals News > After Anti-Drug Activist Jhotta’s Killing, Another Man Dies in Punjab While Opposing Drug Sales, Two Seriously Injured

After Anti-Drug Activist Jhotta’s Killing, Another Man Dies in Punjab While Opposing Drug Sales, Two Seriously Injured

A 40-year-old man, Bikramjit Singh, was killed and two others seriously injured in a sharp-weapon attack in Punjab's Mari Pannwan village. The incident has renewed concerns after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta's killing.

Man killed in punjanb to oppose drug sale
Man killed in punjanb to oppose drug sale

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 18:01 IST

Another massive case has come from Punjab about an assassination which is connected to the opposition to the drug trade. In the latest case, a 40-year-old man has been assassinated, along with the injury of two people injured in the village of Mari Pannwan near Sri Hargobindpur. This case caused fear and rage among local people, especially after the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta, who opposed the drug trade.

According to the available data, Bikramjit Singh and his two friends faced the attack with sharp objects because of their opposition to drug trafficking. Locals think that their attitude towards the drug trade can be considered the reason for the attack. At the same time, the motivation of the criminals has not yet been determined.

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Bikramjit Singh Dies After Sharp-Weapon Attack in Punjab Village

Bikramjit Singh, 40 years old, was murdered in this attack, while his two friends received serious injuries. The incident has left the village shaken, with residents expressing concern over the safety of people who speak out against drug trafficking. Police have initiated an investigation, but no arrests have been reported in the information available about the case.

Fear Grows After Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta’s Killing

The latest attack comes days after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta was shot dead in Mansa district. Jhotta had campaigned against drug abuse and raised concerns about the alleged illegal sale of intoxicating medicines at medical stores.

His killing had already intensified concerns about the risks faced by people challenging the drug trade in Punjab. The death of Bikramjit Singh has added to those fears.

A local resident expressed the anxiety gripping the community, saying, “We are afraid. If we raise our voice against drugs, we may also face a similar attack.”

Police Begin Probe as Residents Demand Action Against Drug Trade

Police are investigating the matter and are trying to find the accused. Apart from that, they have increased patrols in the region and appealed to the residents for help in spotting any suspicious behaviour.

At the same time, residents are worried about the efficiency of measures taken to deal with drug-related activity. The latest event has once again raised concerns about the safety of the anti-drug activists and problems associated with combating the illegal drug business.

New Acts of Violence Raise Questions About Punjab’s Drug Problem

Drug addiction and trafficking are among the most relevant issues in Punjab. With Bikramjit Singh dead and two others seriously injured, the attack in Mari Pannwan has brought those concerns into sharper focus. It is very important for the investigation to define the circumstances of this crime and to prove whether it was related to the victims’ opposition to selling drugs.

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After Anti-Drug Activist Jhotta’s Killing, Another Man Dies in Punjab While Opposing Drug Sales, Two Seriously Injured
Tags: anti-drug activist JhottaBikramjit Singhdrug sales in PunjabMari Pannwan villageParvinder Singh JhottaPunjab crime newsPunjab drug crisisPunjab drug mafiapunjab newsSri Hargobindpur news

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After Anti-Drug Activist Jhotta’s Killing, Another Man Dies in Punjab While Opposing Drug Sales, Two Seriously Injured

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After Anti-Drug Activist Jhotta’s Killing, Another Man Dies in Punjab While Opposing Drug Sales, Two Seriously Injured

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After Anti-Drug Activist Jhotta’s Killing, Another Man Dies in Punjab While Opposing Drug Sales, Two Seriously Injured
After Anti-Drug Activist Jhotta’s Killing, Another Man Dies in Punjab While Opposing Drug Sales, Two Seriously Injured
After Anti-Drug Activist Jhotta’s Killing, Another Man Dies in Punjab While Opposing Drug Sales, Two Seriously Injured
After Anti-Drug Activist Jhotta’s Killing, Another Man Dies in Punjab While Opposing Drug Sales, Two Seriously Injured
After Anti-Drug Activist Jhotta’s Killing, Another Man Dies in Punjab While Opposing Drug Sales, Two Seriously Injured

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