After Brick Attack Inside School Left Her With Facial Fractures, 6-Year-Old Haryana Girl Gets Emotional Welcome as She Returns Home

A home decorated with flowers and balloons, warm hugs and emotional faces welcomed a six-year-old girl from Haryana as she returned from the hospital. After spending days receiving treatment for severe injuries suffered in a brutal school attack, the little girl finally got to go home. Her family had arranged a special welcome for her. But behind the celebrations was the pain of an incident that left her critically injured and changed her family’s life.

Eight-Year-Old Student Brutally Attacked Girl Inside Classroom

The incident took place at a government school in Haryana’s Panchkula. An eight-year-old Class 3 student allegedly attacked the kindergarten girl inside an empty classroom. The boy reportedly hit her with a brick and a flower pot. He also banged her head against a desk and stomped on her face and body.

The attack left the girl with serious injuries, including multiple facial fractures and a nasal fracture. She was admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on October 28.

PGIMER Covers Entire Treatment Cost

The hospital took responsibility for her treatment expenses. PGIMER covered the entire cost, including the facilities provided in a private room. A team led by Professor J K Mahajan, Head of Paediatric Surgery, supervised her treatment. Dr Raman Sharma, who is in charge of the Trauma Centre, coordinated the trauma-related care. The hospital staff also arranged a warm farewell for the child. The area was decorated with balloons before she left.

“PGI was kind enough to give us conveyance too,” her uncle told The Indian Express.

Uncle’s Flat Becomes Her Temporary Home

After discharge, the girl was taken to her uncle’s flat in Peer Muchchalla. The family decided to keep her there for a few days so she could recover in a more comfortable environment.

“They stay in a small room…everyone is cramped together. She will stay at our flat in Peer Muchchalla for a few days now so that she can recover in a more comfortable environment. Here, she will have more space,” her uncle said. Her parents were overwhelmed when they saw their daughter return home. The family had been excited about her school admission this year. Now, their only wish is to see her recover.

“Now, we just want her to recover, feel comfortable and have a happy childhood,” her uncle said.