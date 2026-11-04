LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > After Brick Attack Inside School Left Her With Facial Fractures, 6-Year-Old Haryana Girl Gets Emotional Welcome as She Returns Home

After Brick Attack Inside School Left Her With Facial Fractures, 6-Year-Old Haryana Girl Gets Emotional Welcome as She Returns Home

After days in hospital following a brutal attack inside her school, the six-year-old girl returned home to flowers and balloons. Her family now hopes she can recover and enjoy the childhood she deserves.

Six-Year-Old Haryana Girl Returns Home After Brutal School Attack (Photo: x)
Six-Year-Old Haryana Girl Returns Home After Brutal School Attack (Photo: x)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 20:04 IST

A home decorated with flowers and balloons, warm hugs and emotional faces welcomed a six-year-old girl from Haryana as she returned from the hospital. After spending days receiving treatment for severe injuries suffered in a brutal school attack, the little girl finally got to go home. Her family had arranged a special welcome for her. But behind the celebrations was the pain of an incident that left her critically injured and changed her family’s life.

Eight-Year-Old Student Brutally Attacked Girl Inside Classroom

The incident took place at a government school in Haryana’s Panchkula. An eight-year-old Class 3 student allegedly attacked the kindergarten girl inside an empty classroom. The boy reportedly hit her with a brick and a flower pot. He also banged her head against a desk and stomped on her face and body.

You Might Be Interested In

The attack left the girl with serious injuries, including multiple facial fractures and a nasal fracture. She was admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on October 28.

PGIMER Covers Entire Treatment Cost

The hospital took responsibility for her treatment expenses. PGIMER covered the entire cost, including the facilities provided in a private room. A team led by Professor J K Mahajan, Head of Paediatric Surgery, supervised her treatment. Dr Raman Sharma, who is in charge of the Trauma Centre, coordinated the trauma-related care. The hospital staff also arranged a warm farewell for the child. The area was decorated with balloons before she left.

“PGI was kind enough to give us conveyance too,” her uncle told The Indian Express.

Uncle’s Flat Becomes Her Temporary Home

After discharge, the girl was taken to her uncle’s flat in Peer Muchchalla. The family decided to keep her there for a few days so she could recover in a more comfortable environment.

“They stay in a small room…everyone is cramped together. She will stay at our flat in Peer Muchchalla for a few days now so that she can recover in a more comfortable environment. Here, she will have more space,” her uncle said. Her parents were overwhelmed when they saw their daughter return home. The family had been excited about her school admission this year. Now, their only wish is to see her recover.

“Now, we just want her to recover, feel comfortable and have a happy childhood,” her uncle said.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Brick Attack Inside School Left Her With Facial Fractures, 6-Year-Old Haryana Girl Gets Emotional Welcome as She Returns Home
Tags: Chandigarh newschild safetyharyanaharyana newshome-hero-pos-2PanchkulaPGIMER ChandigarhSchool AttackSchool News

RELATED News

24-Year-Old Man Kills Friend While Drinking, Dumps Body Near Creek; Confesses Before Police After Seeing Deceased In Dreams For 20 Days

Watch Video: Just Months After Rs 60.55 Lakh Was Seized, Kharagpur Railway Station Makes Headlines Again With a Fresh Rs 1.40 Crore Cash Recovery

Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Girl Collapses Inside Classroom After Sports Period In Delhi School; What Led To Her Sudden Death?

No Soan Papdi, No Sweet Boxes, Delhi Company Surprises Employees With Brand-New iPhone 16 for Diwali, Video Leaves Internet Saying ‘Where Do I Apply?’

UK-Based Engineer Found Dead in Gurugram Hotel Before Wedding; Came to India With Fiancée for Shopping, 6 Missing Tablets Raise Questions

LATEST NEWS

Parul University Alumni Jitendra Prajapati Cracks UPSC CSE 2025 with AIR 287, Selected for IAS

INSIGHT FUN FEST 2.0 Brings Interactive Mental Health Awareness to Parul University

From ‘Hazardous Waste’ Bin To ‘Fraand Doland Needs Gyanu’: Trump Memes Take Over Social Media After US Midterm Elections

Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%

London Fog Watches Announces Long-Term Partnership with Arjun Kapoor as the Face of the Brand and Co-Creative Director for Watches

Who Threatened Ayushmann Khurrana And Tusshar Kapoor? Bengaluru IT Engineer Arrested In Extortion Case

Mohammad Shami’s Brother Mohammad Kaif Gets Protection From Arrest, Woman Alleges Relationship On Marriage Promise, What Did Allahabad HC Find In Her Statements?

Fast Track Special Courts For Rape, POCSO Cases Get Five Years’ Extension

Amul Price Hike Before Diwali: Ghee And Butter Become Costlier; Check How Much Prices Have Increased And The New Rates

Samsung Faces Loyal Customer’s Anger As Display Issues Strike Again, Second Bad Experience Raises Questions Over Quality

After Brick Attack Inside School Left Her With Facial Fractures, 6-Year-Old Haryana Girl Gets Emotional Welcome as She Returns Home

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Brick Attack Inside School Left Her With Facial Fractures, 6-Year-Old Haryana Girl Gets Emotional Welcome as She Returns Home

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Brick Attack Inside School Left Her With Facial Fractures, 6-Year-Old Haryana Girl Gets Emotional Welcome as She Returns Home
After Brick Attack Inside School Left Her With Facial Fractures, 6-Year-Old Haryana Girl Gets Emotional Welcome as She Returns Home
After Brick Attack Inside School Left Her With Facial Fractures, 6-Year-Old Haryana Girl Gets Emotional Welcome as She Returns Home
After Brick Attack Inside School Left Her With Facial Fractures, 6-Year-Old Haryana Girl Gets Emotional Welcome as She Returns Home
After Brick Attack Inside School Left Her With Facial Fractures, 6-Year-Old Haryana Girl Gets Emotional Welcome as She Returns Home

QUICK LINKS