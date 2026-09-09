After Delhi Building Collapse, Odisha Tightens Vigil on Unsafe Buildings

The Odisha Government has stepped up inspections of buildings considered structurally unsafe following the recent collapse of a five-storey students’ hostel in New Delhi’s Satya Niketan, in which seven people lost their lives.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the government is reviewing the condition of vulnerable structures across the State and has already initiated action in cases where buildings were found to be unsafe.

According to the Minister, government-owned buildings have undergone assessment and notices have been served in cases requiring intervention. A fresh review has also been ordered to identify structures that may require demolition.

The safety exercise will not be limited to government properties. Private buildings suspected to be dangerous will also be inspected, and owners may be served notices under the applicable laws if their structures are found to pose a risk to people or property.

For a detailed assessment, a special inspection team has been assigned a 15-day deadline. The team will visit suspected buildings, examine their structural condition and submit a report for further action.

Officials said structures found beyond safe occupation or repair could face demolition in accordance with the prescribed rules.

The exercise will be particularly important in urban areas such as Cuttack and Puri, where several ageing buildings and privately owned structures require closer monitoring. Urban Local Bodies will identify vulnerable buildings and conduct necessary inspections.

The government has described the initiative as a preventive safety measure intended to detect structural weaknesses before they result in accidents. Authorities will coordinate with various departments and Urban Local Bodies to ensure that inspections and subsequent action are completed within the prescribed timeframe.