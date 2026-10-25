After Drinking Alcohol Together, Father Kills 35-Year-Old Only Son With Axe In UP’s Budaun; What Led To Deadly Incident?

A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun, where a man allegedly killed his 35-year-old only son with an axe following an argument after the two drank alcohol together. The incident took place on Friday night in Bachi village, under the Usahait police station area. The accused, identified as Naresh, was arrested by the police, while the victim, Ramotar, died at the spot following the attack.

Argument Breaks Out While Father And Son Drink Together

According to reports, Naresh and his son Ramotar were drinking alcohol together on Friday when an argument broke out between them. What began as a dispute allegedly escalated into a violent confrontation. During the argument, Naresh allegedly picked up an axe and attacked his son. Ramotar sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. The incident has shocked the local area, as the accused allegedly turned violent against his own son following a disagreement. The exact reason behind the argument has not yet been established in the information available.

Accused Flees After Fatal Attack

Following the attack, Naresh allegedly fled from the scene, leaving Ramotar dead. The incident subsequently came to the attention of the police, who initiated action in connection with the case. Police later arrested Naresh in connection with the alleged killing. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the confrontation and the events immediately after the attack are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Police Register Case, Body Sent for Post-Mortem

Following the incident, police registered a case and sent Ramotar’s body for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death and complete the required legal formalities. Further legal proceedings are underway, and the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack. The incident highlights how an argument can escalate into deadly violence. However, the precise motive behind the alleged killing and the sequence of events leading to Ramotar’s death remain subject to the ongoing investigation.

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