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Home > Regionals News > After Eknath Shinde Meets Sharad Pawar, Triggering Merger Buzz; Maharashtra Deputy CM Responds

After Eknath Shinde Meets Sharad Pawar, Triggering Merger Buzz; Maharashtra Deputy CM Responds

Sharad Pawar's visit to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office after a meeting at the Assembly has sparked political speculation.

Eknath Shinde and Sharad Pawar's meeting sparks speculation (Image: ANI)
Eknath Shinde and Sharad Pawar's meeting sparks speculation (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 18:03 IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday responded to days of political speculation sparked by his meeting with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, saying political rivals should not be treated as enemies. Speaking in the Assembly, Shinde dismissed attempts to read too much into the interaction and said he welcomed the veteran leader out of courtesy. The meeting, held inside Shinde’s office in the Maharashtra Assembly earlier this week, had triggered rumours of possible political realignments and prompted sharp reactions from leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

“As soon as I learnt that Sharad Pawar had arrived, I rushed to welcome him with a shawl and a coconut,” Eknath Shinde said in the Assembly. “We are political opponents, not enemies,” he added, as per reports.

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Eknath Shinde-Sharad Pawar meeting sparks merger buzz and political questions

The controversy began on Wednesday when Sharad Pawar visited the Maharashtra Assembly to attend a meeting on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. After the discussion, Pawar went to Eknath Shinde’s office in the Assembly complex, where the two leaders held a meeting lasting around 15 minutes.

Reports suggested Shinde cut short a Cabinet meeting after learning Pawar was waiting for him. After Shinde left, Pawar remained in the Deputy Chief Minister’s office and held a meeting with NCP (SP) legislators, adding to speculation over possible political developments.

Eknath Shinde meeting draws criticism before allies soften their stand

The meeting triggered a strong response from Shiv Sena (UBT). Reportedly, senior leader Sanjay Raut questioned why Sharad Pawar met Eknath Shinde and held a party meeting inside the Deputy Chief Minister’s office. Calling Shinde a “traitor”, Raut said the meeting could affect Pawar’s credibility and claimed MVA allies were hurt by the development.

A day later, however, Raut clarified that his party was no longer upset with Pawar. Calling him the “tallest leader” of the MVA, he said he had only voiced the emotions of party workers. At the same time, he maintained his criticism of Shinde, saying, “Shinde is a traitor. We should not give him legitimacy by meeting him. We can’t be seen sipping tea with a traitor.”

Eknath Shinde meeting dismissed by NCP, Congress hints at bigger political moves

As per reports, Sharad Pawar’s daughter and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule sought to downplay the controversy, describing it as “a storm in a tea cup.”

“It was just a short courtesy meeting. Nothing more than that,” she said, while rejecting reports that a section of the party wanted to join the NDA. “I am in constant touch with all our eight MPs. We are all united,” Sule said. Responding to Shiv Sena (UBT)’s criticism, she added, “I have spoken to Sanjay Raut. It was a misunderstanding. We are good now.”

Congress, however, remained unconvinced. Reports say that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan claimed the meeting appeared to have been planned in advance. “I think it was a pre-planned meeting. Something is happening,” he said. Chavan further alleged, “I have been informed by some people in the government that there is a bid to poach NCP (SP)’s MPs.” The remarks have kept political speculation alive despite repeated attempts by Eknath Shinde and NCP (SP) leaders to describe the meeting as a routine courtesy call.

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra 2026: 5 Pilgrims Injured After Car Crashes on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway    

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After Eknath Shinde Meets Sharad Pawar, Triggering Merger Buzz; Maharashtra Deputy CM Responds
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After Eknath Shinde Meets Sharad Pawar, Triggering Merger Buzz; Maharashtra Deputy CM Responds
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