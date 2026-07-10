After Fight With Husband, Jharkhand Woman Throws Two Daughters Into Well, Attempts To End Her Life

In Jharkhand’s Palamu district, a woman was arrested for allegedly throwing his two young daughters into a well, and later she also jumped. However, the woman was rescued by villagers, but both the children were rescued by villagers. According to the police, she was struggling with a domestic dispute.

The shocking incident took place on Wednesday night in Kanada village. The woman has been identified as Sarita Devi, wife of Chhote Lal Prajapati, who is a local labourer.

Argument between Husband and Wife

The preliminary investigation revealed that an argument broke out between Sarita Devi and her husband on Wednesday evening. After the dispute, Devi was allegedly picked up her two-and-a-half-old daughter Dolly. She was sleeping in her grandmother’s lap, and she threw her into a nearby well. Police also revealed that she then allegedly threw her second daughter, a four-year-old Priya, into the well.

Apart from this, Police also said that Sarita Devi also tried to throw her third daughter, six-year-old Sushma, into the well. But the child resisted and raised an alarm, and that’s why she left the idea of throwing her and rather jumped into the well herself.

Jharkhand Horror: Saria Devi Saved, But Daughters Couldn’t

When the villagers heard the child cry for help, they rushed to the spot and pulled Sarita Devi out of the well. Despite multiple attempts by the villagers, the two younger children could not be saved.

Police have registered the complaint, and an FIR has also been registered in connection with the incident. Sarita Devi has been arrested, and authorities are working on the process to remand her into judicial custody.