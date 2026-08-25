After Gurugram, Pune Customer Alleges Live Worm In PAUL Bakery Pastry, Demands FDA Action

PAUL India is facing fresh criticism on social media after a Pune resident shared a video allegedly showing a live worm in a pastry purchased from the bakery’s Phoenix Mall outlet in Viman Nagar. The video has gone viral on social media, prompting calls for a food safety inspection and strict action against the outlet. The latest allegation comes a day after a similar complaint surfaced from a PAUL outlet in Gurugram, where a customer claimed to have found a live worm inside a sandwich.

Pune Customer Shares Video of Live Worm

Pune resident Vinod Tilekar shared the video on X and alleged that he had purchased a parcel from the PAUL bakery at Phoenix Mall, Viman Nagar, a couple of months ago and found a worm in the product. “PAUL bakery products are pathetic. Couple of months back I took parcel for home from PAUL bakery in Phoenix Mall Viman Nagar Pune. And found worm in it,” Tilekar wrote on X. The video appears to show a live worm on the pastry and has attracted widespread attention on social media. Several users have questioned the bakery’s food hygiene and quality-control practices.

Calls for Food Safety Inspection

The customer’s post has prompted calls for an inspection by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).Social media users have also demanded strict action against the outlet if the allegation is established. The fresh complaint has added to concerns over food safety at the bakery chain, coming soon after the controversy in Gurugram.

This Paul bakery products are pathetic. Couple of months back I took parcel for home from Paul bakery in phoenix mall viman nagar Pune. And found worm in if pic.twitter.com/nJqcIRgZjD — vinod tilekar (@vinodbtilekar) August 24, 2026

Gurugram Incident Sparks Backlash

The Pune allegation comes a day after a customer at a PAUL outlet in Gurugram claimed to have discovered a live worm inside a sandwich. The incident triggered strong criticism on social media. Following the Gurugram incident, the bakery issued an apology and said it had launched an internal probe into the matter. The episode led to renewed scrutiny of food handling and quality-control practices at the outlet.

Pune Outlet Yet to Respond

There has been no response so far from PAUL India’s Pune outlet regarding Tilekar’s video and allegations. The authenticity and circumstances surrounding the Pune video have not been independently verified. Any inspection by food safety authorities, along with the bakery’s response or investigation, will be important in establishing the facts of the case.

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