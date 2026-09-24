After Jamui Groping Case, Samastipur Video Goes Viral: 3 Youths Seen Harassing, Grabbing Girl Inappropriately In Broad Daylight

Three youths allegedly surrounded a girl who had stopped on the roadside to take photos in Samastipur district’s Jagatsinghpur village In Bihar on Wednesday and misbehaved with her in the middle of the road. The incident took place on Bandh Bypass Road under the Karpurigram police station area. According to reports, the men abused the girl, dragged her onto the road and touched her inappropriately while repeatedly asking her name and address. A person present at the spot recorded the incident, and the video later spread on social media.

The incident has triggered a police investigation in Samastipur after the video went viral late on Wednesday evening. The Superintendent of Police ordered immediate verification and action. Police have identified two youths with the help of the video and are searching for the others who were involved. However, Live Hindustan said it does not independently confirm the authenticity of the viral video.

Samastipur police begin probe after video sparks action

As per reports, Samastipur Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh said, “Instructions have been given to verify the authenticity of the viral video and identify the others involved in the incident.” He added that police were searching for the accused on the basis of the video.

The girl was reportedly travelling on the Bandh Bypass Road with a boy when they stopped by the roadside to take photographs. Three young men then surrounded her. The footage shows the youths holding the girl, preventing her from getting away and allegedly behaving indecently with her. She appears frightened and repeatedly tries to escape while the men continue to hold her.

Samastipur footage shows girl being dragged onto road

Reports say that the video also shows the youths abusing the girl and asking her name and address. They are seen dragging her towards the middle of the road and touching her inappropriately. The incident appears to have taken place in broad daylight, while the youths are also seen laughing during the episode. The footage subsequently circulated widely on social media, prompting the police department to take note of it.

The Samastipur incident has emerged amid a series of cases in Bihar that have raised concern over attacks and harassment in public spaces. After the Jamui incident, two girls in Muzaffarpur were injured with blades in the middle of a road. In another Muzaffarpur case, a student was stabbed to death at her home after she protested against molestation.

📍समस्तीपुर, बिहार जमुई के बाद अब समस्तीपुर में लड़की से बदसलूकी का वीडियो वायरल कर्पूरीग्राम थाना क्षेत्र के जगतसिंहपुर में बांध बाइपास रोड पर कुछ युवकों द्वारा एक लड़की के साथ छेड़खानी, बैड-टच, गाली-गलौज और हाथ मरोड़ने का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। वीडियो सामने आने के बाद पुलिस… pic.twitter.com/1GaYnSnKMu — Muslim Voice Cell (@MuslimVoiceCell) September 24, 2026

Samastipur case comes after string of violent incidents in Bihar

The latest incident has also drawn attention because of its similarity to the Jamui viral-video case. In that case, police arrested Nandan Yadav, described as the main accused, along with several other accused. Yadav was also injured in a police encounter.

Police are now trying to establish the authenticity and circumstances of the Samastipur video and identify all those involved. Two youths have already been identified from the footage, while the search for the remaining accused continues.

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