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Home > Regionals News > After Jamui Incident, Schoolgirl’s Scarf Pulled on Her Way to Exam in Darbhanga; Accused Flee as Crowd Gathers

After Jamui Incident, Schoolgirl’s Scarf Pulled on Her Way to Exam in Darbhanga; Accused Flee as Crowd Gathers

A schoolgirl was allegedly abducted while heading to her half-yearly exam in Darbhanga, Bihar. Her scarf was reportedly pulled during the incident before a gathering crowd forced the accused to flee.

Photo: Canva
Photo: Canva

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 16:32 IST

A female student was allegedly forcibly abducted while she was on her way to appear for a half-yearly examination near Kiratpur Hospital in Bihar’s Jamalpur police station area. According to police, the student was travelling to her exam when two people allegedly stopped her and forced her onto a motorcycle. The incident soon drew attention from people nearby.

When the student began shouting for help, a crowd gathered at the spot. Seeing people approaching, the accused allegedly pushed the girl off the motorcycle and escaped. Police have since seized the motorcycle allegedly used in the incident.

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One Arrested, Juvenile Sent to Observation Home

One of the suspects has been arrested in connection with this case. Police have identified the accused as Raju Sada, a resident of Kiratpur village. 

Station House Officer Mukesh Kumar said another suspect is a juvenile. Raju Sada has been sent to judicial custody, while the juvenile has been committed to an observation home, police said. The investigation into the incident is still going on.

Police Warn Against Sharing Sensitive Video

Meanwhile, Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy Jalareddy has cautioned against the circulation of such sensitive video that talks about the rape and sexual harassment of a teenage girl in the Jamui district. He pointed out that any such act and the revelation of the identity of the victim amounted to a criminal offence.

The SSP requested the public not to ‘share and forward’ the video via social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram.

Cyber Cell Monitoring Social Media

The police had further requested people not to expose the identity of the girl, including her name, address, school, and other family-related details. The SSP further warned that any action of the kind, including likes, comments, or forwarding of such material, could result in a legal case being filed against the person. The cyber cell was monitoring social media platforms, according to the police.

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After Jamui Incident, Schoolgirl’s Scarf Pulled on Her Way to Exam in Darbhanga; Accused Flee as Crowd Gathers
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After Jamui Incident, Schoolgirl’s Scarf Pulled on Her Way to Exam in Darbhanga; Accused Flee as Crowd Gathers

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After Jamui Incident, Schoolgirl’s Scarf Pulled on Her Way to Exam in Darbhanga; Accused Flee as Crowd Gathers

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After Jamui Incident, Schoolgirl’s Scarf Pulled on Her Way to Exam in Darbhanga; Accused Flee as Crowd Gathers
After Jamui Incident, Schoolgirl’s Scarf Pulled on Her Way to Exam in Darbhanga; Accused Flee as Crowd Gathers
After Jamui Incident, Schoolgirl’s Scarf Pulled on Her Way to Exam in Darbhanga; Accused Flee as Crowd Gathers
After Jamui Incident, Schoolgirl’s Scarf Pulled on Her Way to Exam in Darbhanga; Accused Flee as Crowd Gathers
After Jamui Incident, Schoolgirl’s Scarf Pulled on Her Way to Exam in Darbhanga; Accused Flee as Crowd Gathers

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