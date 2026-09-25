LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > After Jamui, Samastipur, 6 Youths Allegedly Harassed And Beaten Girl In Banka, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

After Jamui, Samastipur, 6 Youths Allegedly Harassed And Beaten Girl In Banka, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A viral video allegedly showing six to seven youths harassing a girl at Bihar’s Mandar Parvat has prompted police action, with an FIR filed against unidentified accused and investigation underway.

6 Youths Allegedly Harassed And Beaten Girl In Banka. Image Credit: @NiralaChandan1/X
6 Youths Allegedly Harassed And Beaten Girl In Banka. Image Credit: @NiralaChandan1/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 15:37 IST

There is another incident of harassment of a girl in the state of Bihar, but this time the case has emerged from Banka district, after similar cases in the past were reported from Jamui and Samastipur. An incriminating video showing the objectionable behaviour of some people towards a girl in Mandar Parvat region has become viral on social media for the last two days.

Video Goes Viral, Police Take Notice

The disturbing clip, which surfaced through the police social media cell via WhatsApp, shows a group of six to seven unidentified young men allegedly misbehaving with a girl in an objectionable manner. Following directions from senior officials, Bausi police station in charge Pankaj Kumar Jha immediately reached Mandar Parvat along with police personnel to verify the authenticity of the video.

You Might Be Interested In

FIR Registered Against Unidentified Youths

Taking swift note of the seriousness of the matter, Bausi police station registered a first information report against the unidentified accused and initiated further legal proceedings. Investigators have confirmed that the video does indeed correspond to the Mandar Parvat location, though it is believed to be old footage, possibly dating back to April this year.

Identification Efforts Under Way

Police are yet to establish the clear identity of either the young men seen in the video or the girl involved. Officers are questioning local villagers and shopkeepers in the area in an effort to identify both parties and piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Multiple Sections Invoked In The Case

Based on the written statement of station in charge Pankaj Kumar Jha, the FIR has been registered at Bausi police station under sections 74, 75, 76 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act. The video has been preserved as key evidence, and police say continuous efforts are under way to trace and apprehend the accused.

Third Such Case To Emerge From Bihar

The incident marks the third such case to come to light in the state in recent times, following similar viral videos from Jamui and Samastipur that had also triggered public outrage and police action. The repeated nature of these incidents has raised fresh concerns among residents over the safety of women and girls in public spaces across the state.

Investigation Continues

Police have assured that the probe will continue until the accused are identified and brought to justice, with the video footage serving as central evidence in establishing the sequence of events at Mandar Parvat.

Also Read: Tourist Couple Brutally Thrashed Up For Complaining about Hair In Food At Puri Hotel, Incident caught on Camera

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Jamui, Samastipur, 6 Youths Allegedly Harassed And Beaten Girl In Banka, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

RELATED News

Odisha Woman Carried On ‘Palki’ After Ambulance Fails To Reach Home, Villagers Navigate Muddy Road By Torchlight

Tourist Couple Brutally Thrashed Up For Complaining About Hair In Food At Puri Hotel, Incident Caught On Camera

Nanda Devi Fair Fight Goes Viral: Chairs And Helmets Turn Into Weapons After Dola Immersion

Grandson Of Chambal’s Dacoit Enters IIT, Then Cracks UPSC To Become An Officer: Who is He?

Samastipur Viral Video: 8–10 Men Surround Woman And Friend, She Pleads ‘He’s Like My Brother’ As They Threaten Marriage, Second Incident In 24 Hours

LATEST NEWS

Mitsu Chem Plast Expands Capacity by Over 20% to Support Rising Demand and Long-Term Growth

Why Did Israel’s Envoy Try to Gift Starlink to Iran’s Diplomat at the UN? The Reason May Surprise You

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Nepal Shock Afghanistan by 5 Wickets, Check Full Scorecard | Will India Face AFG In Quarterfinals?

ChiChi Call MMS Leak Row: What Is The Viral Video Claim And What’s Actually Confirmed?

Laver Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Format, Prize Money, History And How Team Europe vs Team World Works

Raghubir Yadav Says ‘Hunkkaar’ Role Made Him Feel Like He Was ‘Fighting Death Every Day’

After Jamui, Samastipur, 6 Youths Allegedly Harassed And Beaten Girl In Banka, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Bright Outdoor Media Readies Main Board Migration as Digital LED Revenue Scales

Who is Lola Gallardo? Atletico Madrid Captain And Champions League Winner Joins OnlyFans, Reveals Life On And Off Pitch

Rajinikanth’s Rs 22 Crore Car Is Just The Beginning: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar And More Stars With Luxury Garages – FULL LIST

After Jamui, Samastipur, 6 Youths Allegedly Harassed And Beaten Girl In Banka, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Jamui, Samastipur, 6 Youths Allegedly Harassed And Beaten Girl In Banka, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Jamui, Samastipur, 6 Youths Allegedly Harassed And Beaten Girl In Banka, Viral Video Sparks Outrage
After Jamui, Samastipur, 6 Youths Allegedly Harassed And Beaten Girl In Banka, Viral Video Sparks Outrage
After Jamui, Samastipur, 6 Youths Allegedly Harassed And Beaten Girl In Banka, Viral Video Sparks Outrage
After Jamui, Samastipur, 6 Youths Allegedly Harassed And Beaten Girl In Banka, Viral Video Sparks Outrage
After Jamui, Samastipur, 6 Youths Allegedly Harassed And Beaten Girl In Banka, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

QUICK LINKS