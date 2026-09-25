After Jamui, Samastipur, 6 Youths Allegedly Harassed And Beaten Girl In Banka, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

There is another incident of harassment of a girl in the state of Bihar, but this time the case has emerged from Banka district, after similar cases in the past were reported from Jamui and Samastipur. An incriminating video showing the objectionable behaviour of some people towards a girl in Mandar Parvat region has become viral on social media for the last two days.

Video Goes Viral, Police Take Notice

The disturbing clip, which surfaced through the police social media cell via WhatsApp, shows a group of six to seven unidentified young men allegedly misbehaving with a girl in an objectionable manner. Following directions from senior officials, Bausi police station in charge Pankaj Kumar Jha immediately reached Mandar Parvat along with police personnel to verify the authenticity of the video.

What is happening in Bihar? After Jamui and Samastipur, another disturbing video has surfaced from Mandar Parvat, Banka, involving the harassment and assault of a minor girl. Law and order of Bihar seems to be of Bhagwan bharose. pic.twitter.com/ieyVFa4tLs — Nirala Chandan (@NiralaChandan1) September 25, 2026

FIR Registered Against Unidentified Youths

Taking swift note of the seriousness of the matter, Bausi police station registered a first information report against the unidentified accused and initiated further legal proceedings. Investigators have confirmed that the video does indeed correspond to the Mandar Parvat location, though it is believed to be old footage, possibly dating back to April this year.

Identification Efforts Under Way

Police are yet to establish the clear identity of either the young men seen in the video or the girl involved. Officers are questioning local villagers and shopkeepers in the area in an effort to identify both parties and piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Multiple Sections Invoked In The Case

Based on the written statement of station in charge Pankaj Kumar Jha, the FIR has been registered at Bausi police station under sections 74, 75, 76 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act. The video has been preserved as key evidence, and police say continuous efforts are under way to trace and apprehend the accused.

Third Such Case To Emerge From Bihar

The incident marks the third such case to come to light in the state in recent times, following similar viral videos from Jamui and Samastipur that had also triggered public outrage and police action. The repeated nature of these incidents has raised fresh concerns among residents over the safety of women and girls in public spaces across the state.

Investigation Continues

Police have assured that the probe will continue until the accused are identified and brought to justice, with the video footage serving as central evidence in establishing the sequence of events at Mandar Parvat.

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