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Home > Regionals News > After Jharkhand, Now Bihar Students Demand Cancellation of 70th BPSC Exam, Clash With Police

After Jharkhand, Now Bihar Students Demand Cancellation of 70th BPSC Exam, Clash With Police

BPSC students clash with police in Patna while marching to Raj Bhavan, demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC exam and action on recruitment exam concerns.

After Jharkhand, Now Bihar Students Demand Cancellation of 70th BPSC Exam, Clash With Police

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 20:36 IST

Students protested against the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, which was held in Patna, causing tension on Tuesday. The clash took place with the police while marching to Raj Bhavan. The students entered a restricted area by breaking through the police barricade to avoid protesters advancing further. 

The protest is happening in light of accusations of irregularities and leaks of papers related to the 70th BPSC examination. The students have demanded the cancellation of the examination.

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Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, told news agency ANI that the police will arrest the protestors if they try to enter the restricted area. On the other hand, Singh mentioned that the talks between the students and senior officials went well. He was hoping that the protestors would agree to the decision made in the discussion.

Students Raise Demands Over TRE 4.0, BSSC Recruitment

The BPSC exam cancellation is not the only demand being raised by the protesting students. Congress leader Sushil Kumar said students are also seeking changes in the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0. They have demanded that the exam be held in a single stage. Students are also opposing negative marking in the recruitment test.

“We want to state clearly that a single-stage examination must be implemented for TRE 4.0 at all costs, and negative marking should be abolished,” Kumar told ANI.

He said students also have concerns linked to BPSC, Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) and Sub-Inspector recruitment. Kumar alleged that the government had not given clear assurances on their demands.

“The government has offered no assurances on any of these points. We have urged the Chief Minister to hold a dialogue. He should invite our delegation for talks,” he said.

He also claimed that some protesters had been on a hunger strike for nine days. According to Kumar, greater dialogue with students could have prevented the situation from escalating.

Tejashwi Yadav Calls For Dialogue And Independent Probe

Tejashwi Yadav, the Bihar Leader of Opposition, has now joined the controversy as well. In a letter to the Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Yadav appealed to the government to interact with the agitating students. He suggested that constructive dialogue is needed to find a prompt solution to the problem at hand. Yadav supported the students’ demands to conduct the TRE 4 in a single test only.

Moreover, he also pointed out the issue of discrimination against Hindi speaking candidates in BPSC Civil Services Main Exam and interviews.

The leader of the RJD demanded that there should be more transparency in competitive exams organised by BPSC, BSSC and recruitment agencies. An inquiry committee for past exams and strong action against recruitment mafias was also demanded.

Yadav further called for time-bound schedules for pending recruitment exams, including BSSC Intermediate, CGL, ASO, BSO, Librarian and Accountant examinations.

Bihar Government Launches Student Support Camp

The protests were going on while the Bihar Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, launched a new scheme named “Student Support Camp” on Tuesday. The scheme is meant to give an option to the students through which they can complain.

As per the government, the camps would take place every month on the fourth Tuesday at the educational institutions. The students would also have the option of filing their complaints via the Student Support Portal and Helpline 1100.

“Every student’s voice heard, every problem resolved–this is the resolve, this is the effort,” Choudhary said.

The move comes as pressure continues to build over recruitment examinations in Bihar. For students, the key issues remain exam transparency, recruitment timelines and a clear response from the government on their demands.

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After Jharkhand, Now Bihar Students Demand Cancellation of 70th BPSC Exam, Clash With Police
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After Jharkhand, Now Bihar Students Demand Cancellation of 70th BPSC Exam, Clash With Police
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