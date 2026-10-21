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Home > Regionals News > After Meerut Blue Drum Case, Unnao Box Murder Shocks UP as Woman and Lover Allegedly Stuff Husband’s Body in Box and Dump It 15 Km Away

After Meerut Blue Drum Case, Unnao Box Murder Shocks UP as Woman and Lover Allegedly Stuff Husband’s Body in Box and Dump It 15 Km Away

After the Meerut blue drum case, another shocking murder has surfaced in UP's Unnao. A woman and her alleged lover are accused of killing her husband, hiding his body in a box and dumping it 15 km away. CCTV footage helped police crack the case.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 17:09 IST

A box dumped on a roadside in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao led police to a shocking murder case. A woman and her alleged lover are accused of killing her husband, stuffing his body into a large box and dumping it nearly 15 km away. The incident came to light on Tuesday night after locals spotted the box and alerted the police. The case comes after the Meerut blue drum murder, which had sparked widespread attention.

Unnao Murder: Woman, Lover Allegedly Kill Husband

The deceased, identified as Sonu Savita, 28, was a resident of Bhatufarm in the Gangaghat area. He worked as a labourer to support his family and had been living with Neha as husband and wife for eight years.

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According to the initial investigation, Neha had left her first husband and started living with Sonu. However, she allegedly became close to another man some time ago. This reportedly led to frequent arguments between the couple. Police suspect that Neha and her alleged lover planned the murder together.

On Tuesday afternoon, they allegedly smashed Sonu’s head with a grinding stone. They then placed his body inside a large box and covered it with blankets and other items.

YouTuber Hired Loader To Dump Body

After the murder, the accused allegedly contacted a YouTuber from Shuklaganj and sought help in disposing of the body. The YouTuber reportedly hired a loader for Rs 1,200 to transport the box. With the help of two labourers, the box was loaded onto the vehicle and taken to Lalaukheda in the Sadar area. The box was dumped on a service lane along the Unnao-Lalganj highway, around 300 metres from the Lalaukheda police outpost.

CCTV Footage Helps Police Crack Case

At around 10 pm, locals spotted the box and informed the police. Investigators examined CCTV footage to trace the loader and identify those involved. Police have detained Neha, her alleged lover, the YouTuber and the loader driver for questioning. The search for the labourers who helped load the box is underway. Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Singh said the accused were being interrogated as part of the investigation

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After Meerut Blue Drum Case, Unnao Box Murder Shocks UP as Woman and Lover Allegedly Stuff Husband’s Body in Box and Dump It 15 Km Away
Tags: Body In BoxBox MurderCCTV Cluecrime newshome-hero-pos-1husband murderMeerut CaseMurder caseUnnao MurderUnnao newsUP Crimeup news

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After Meerut Blue Drum Case, Unnao Box Murder Shocks UP as Woman and Lover Allegedly Stuff Husband’s Body in Box and Dump It 15 Km Away

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After Meerut Blue Drum Case, Unnao Box Murder Shocks UP as Woman and Lover Allegedly Stuff Husband’s Body in Box and Dump It 15 Km Away

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After Meerut Blue Drum Case, Unnao Box Murder Shocks UP as Woman and Lover Allegedly Stuff Husband’s Body in Box and Dump It 15 Km Away
After Meerut Blue Drum Case, Unnao Box Murder Shocks UP as Woman and Lover Allegedly Stuff Husband’s Body in Box and Dump It 15 Km Away
After Meerut Blue Drum Case, Unnao Box Murder Shocks UP as Woman and Lover Allegedly Stuff Husband’s Body in Box and Dump It 15 Km Away
After Meerut Blue Drum Case, Unnao Box Murder Shocks UP as Woman and Lover Allegedly Stuff Husband’s Body in Box and Dump It 15 Km Away
After Meerut Blue Drum Case, Unnao Box Murder Shocks UP as Woman and Lover Allegedly Stuff Husband’s Body in Box and Dump It 15 Km Away

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