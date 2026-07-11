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Home > Regionals News > After Murder Of Dalit Woman, Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Thrashes, Slaps Protesters During Demonstration

After Murder Of Dalit Woman, Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Thrashes, Slaps Protesters During Demonstration

A viral video allegedly shows Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey slapping protesters demanding justice in a Dalit woman's murder case, triggering outrage and calls for an impartial inquiry into police conduct.

Protesters slapped by SSP in Meerut (Image: X)
Protesters slapped by SSP in Meerut (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 00:10 IST

A protest movement calling for justice in the case of a murdered Dalit woman from Meerut has now turned into another controversy, with video clips showing SSP Avinash Pandey slapping protesters outside the Collectorate. This incident, filmed and posted on various social media sites, has sparked debate regarding police behavior and also the way protests in Meerut are dealt with.

Repotedly, the protest was organised by the victim’s family and supporters after the main accused in the murder case was granted bail. While police said all accused, including those allegedly involved in destroying evidence, had earlier been arrested, the bail order prompted fresh demands for stricter legal action and a review of the case.

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Meerut protest over murder case turns tense after SSP confronts crowd

Reports say that according to police, SSP Avinash Pandey reached the protest site and questioned those gathered over cleanliness and public order before confronting demonstrators. Videos circulating online appear to show the senior officer slapping several protesters and later entering a police vehicle, where more alleged slaps were seen.

There have been strong reactions to the video, as there is speculation about the appropriateness of the use of force by the police on protesters in Meerut. The matter is also turning into a political controversy, as political leaders from the opposition are criticizing the police for abusing their power.

Meerut police justify their move amid demands for investigation

As per reports, police are justifying their actions, as maintaining law and order was imperative at the time of the Meerut protest. They are also claiming that some people were trying to misguide the family of the victim and stir up trouble.

Action has been taken against a person who instigated the crowd, and additional police forces have been sent near the village of the victim to avoid any trouble. As the video keeps spreading around, calls are being made for an unbiased investigation of the conduct of the officers and for clarity in the Meerut murder case.

Also Read: Who Is IAS Divya Mittal? Viral For Touching An Elderly Man’s Feet, Know Her Mirzapur Story   

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After Murder Of Dalit Woman, Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey Thrashes, Slaps Protesters During Demonstration
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