After Petrol Langar, Raja D King Announces iPhone 17 Langar for 10 Lucky People on September 22, But There’s One Condition

Social media personality Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as Raja D King, has announced a new iPhone distribution drive in Chandigarh. The giveaway will begin on September 22 at the same location where his earlier ‘petrol langar’ event was planned. Trehan said the distribution will happen publicly and will be attended by the media. According to PTI, people from Chandigarh and Mohali will initially be considered for the giveaway.

“iPhones will be distributed live in front of everyone to selected people from Chandigarh and Mohali. The names of the lucky recipients will be drawn in front of everyone,” Trehan said.

1,000 People to Be Considered for iPhones

Trehan said the first group will include 1,000 people. However, only 10 iPhones are expected to be distributed on September 22. He said the process could later expand to 10 more cities across Punjab.

Trehan had earlier spoken about distributing 100 iPhones in Chandigarh and another 200 in Mohali. People in the additional cities are expected to have around 12 to 13 days to complete the required conditions before the next distribution date. The next distribution is expected to be announced for October 5.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Rakesh Trehan alias Raja D King, who had announced an ‘iPhone Langar,’ says, “I receive a lot of messages…. September 22nd has been decided as the date, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM in this room, in front of the entire media; the iPhones will be brought… pic.twitter.com/JTBvnFQUDI — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

Why Raja D King Chose iPhone 17 Models

Trehan said he had initially planned to distribute iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models. The plan was later changed.

“We had planned to distribute iPhone 16 and 17 models and go forward with newer models, but we dropped the idea as people who received iPhone 16 might complain to Mata Ji, questioning why he or she was not her favourite,” he said. Trehan said recipients will instead receive iPhone 17 models, subject to availability.

What Is the ‘Jai Mata Di’ Condition?

There is also a condition for people hoping to receive an iPhone. Members of the group have to write “Jai Mata Di” once every day until they receive the phone.

Trehan said those who forget can make up for it by writing the phrase twice the next day. The activity will reportedly be monitored. People who fail to follow the condition could lose their eligibility for the giveaway.

From Petrol Langar to iPhone Giveaway

The announcement comes after Trehan’s earlier ‘petrol langar’ event in Chandigarh was postponed due to heavy rain. The event had attracted a large crowd, with people expecting free fuel coupons. Trehan later announced the iPhone distribution plan.

He also referred to an earlier event in Amritsar, where he claimed that more than 3,000 people participated and 484 gold coins were distributed. According to Trehan, 280 of those coins were contributed by one person. Trehan has previously described gift-giving as his hobby. He has also said that he plans to donate 90 per cent of his wealth.