After Prakash Raj Row, Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani, CNR Rao, Kamath Brothers Among Names Flagged In Karnataka SIR

The controversy surrounding actor Prakash Raj’s name in Karnataka’s electoral roll has brought fresh attention to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state. Several other prominent personalities have reportedly been flagged by election officials over discrepancies in their voter records, including Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath.

Nandan Nilekani’s Name ‘Unmapped’

According to reports, Nandan Nilekani’s name has been placed under the “Unmapped with Last SIR” category. This indicates that election officials were reportedly unable to establish a match between his current electoral details and the previous electoral database. The classification does not by itself mean that a person has been removed from the voter list, but indicates that their records require verification during the revision process.

Kamath Brothers Face Parent-Name Mismatch

Zerodha founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath have reportedly been flagged over discrepancies involving their parent’s name in electoral records. Several other well-known personalities have also received notices as part of the SIR exercise.

CNR Rao, Hajabba, Shivaraj Kumar Among Those Flagged

Eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna awardee CNR Rao, Padma awardee and activist Harekala Hajabba, and Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar have reportedly received SIR notices. Reports have also claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s mother, Gowramma, was flagged over a “self-name mismatch”.

Election Official Clarifies Hajabba Notice

The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer clarified that the notice issued to Harekala Hajabba was linked to a mismatch in his name in electoral records. The CEO said the issue had subsequently been resolved.

Over 24 Lakh Notices Generated

The scale of the exercise has also drawn attention. According to reports, more than 24 lakh notices have been generated during the SIR process. Of these, around 6.24 lakh cases were identified as having anomalies, while approximately 17.81 lakh people were reportedly served notices for “no-mapping” with the previous electoral database. The exercise is aimed at verifying electoral records, with officials examining discrepancies and seeking clarification wherever required.