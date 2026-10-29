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Home > Regionals News > After Shahi Jama Masjid, Ujjain’s Faladia Mosque Gets Notice Over 224-Sq-Metre Portion Over Simhastha Flyover Path

After Shahi Jama Masjid, Ujjain’s Faladia Mosque Gets Notice Over 224-Sq-Metre Portion Over Simhastha Flyover Path

Meanwhile, the mosque management has claimed that Faladia Mosque is around 100 years old and the complex also houses around six shops. And these shops have existed for several decades, the mosque management added.

The mosque management has claimed that Faladia Mosque is around 100 years old and the complex also houses around six shops. (Pic: Facebook)
The mosque management has claimed that Faladia Mosque is around 100 years old and the complex also houses around six shops. (Pic: Facebook)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 10:56 IST

Amid preparations for Simhastha 2028, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to Faladia Mosque over a portion of the structure that allegedly obstructs the alignment of a proposed elevated flyover in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. The development comes after a similar notice was issued to Shahi Mosque in the city, which led to a brief violence last month.
 
As per the municipal corporation, around 224 square metres of the mosque complex is obstructing the proposed flyover route. The civic body has initiated an administrative process to examine the said portion, but no final decision has been taken yet.
 
The notice was reportedly issued on October 23 and referred to a section on the mosque’s ground floor measuring 16 metres in width and 14 metres in depth. The mosque management was asked to appear at the municipal corporation office on October 27 with relevant documents to establish its claims regarding the property.
 
The municipal officials are expected to decide on the next course of action after examining the documents and hearing the mosque management’s submissions.
 
Meanwhile, the mosque management has claimed that Faladia Mosque is around 100 years old and the complex also houses around six shops. And these shops have existed for several decades, the mosque management added.
 
According to Faladia mosque management, the shops are a source of livelihood for local families, raising concerns about the potential impact of any construction-related action on their businesses. According to municipal corporation, the notice is part of the ongoing process and the final outcome will be bases on the examination of the relevant documents.
 
The state government is accelerating road, traffic and infrastructure projects ahead of Simhastha 2028, a major religious congregation that draws large numbers of pilgrims. The proposed elevated flyover is part of efforts to improve traffic flow and facilitate the movement of devotees.
 
However, structures that fall along planned infrastructure routes have become a point of contention. In the Faladia Mosque case, the authorities say the issuance of a notice does not by itself amount to a demolition order. Officials say the municipal corporation’s next steps will depend on the documents submitted by the mosque management.
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After Shahi Jama Masjid, Ujjain’s Faladia Mosque Gets Notice Over 224-Sq-Metre Portion Over Simhastha Flyover Path

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After Shahi Jama Masjid, Ujjain’s Faladia Mosque Gets Notice Over 224-Sq-Metre Portion Over Simhastha Flyover Path

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After Shahi Jama Masjid, Ujjain’s Faladia Mosque Gets Notice Over 224-Sq-Metre Portion Over Simhastha Flyover Path

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After Shahi Jama Masjid, Ujjain’s Faladia Mosque Gets Notice Over 224-Sq-Metre Portion Over Simhastha Flyover Path
After Shahi Jama Masjid, Ujjain’s Faladia Mosque Gets Notice Over 224-Sq-Metre Portion Over Simhastha Flyover Path
After Shahi Jama Masjid, Ujjain’s Faladia Mosque Gets Notice Over 224-Sq-Metre Portion Over Simhastha Flyover Path
After Shahi Jama Masjid, Ujjain’s Faladia Mosque Gets Notice Over 224-Sq-Metre Portion Over Simhastha Flyover Path
After Shahi Jama Masjid, Ujjain’s Faladia Mosque Gets Notice Over 224-Sq-Metre Portion Over Simhastha Flyover Path

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